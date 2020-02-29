Premier League TV fixtures 2019/20: Watch every match live on Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and Virgin Media

The Premier League 2019/20 season is approaching the ultimate third with Liverpool main the pack.
Sky Sports activities, BT Sport and Amazon Prime will air live protection of the Premier League this season, and we’ll hold you recent with every televised match all through the marketing campaign.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up the complete record of Premier League 2019/20 fixtures – plus full Sky Sports activities, NOW TV, BT Sport and Amazon Prime listings and schedules in addition to hyperlinks to our thrilling match previews and rating predictions.
Premier League fixtures 2019/20
Broadcast data will likely be up to date all through the season.
Televised matches in daring.
TBC
Aston Villa v Sheffield United
Man Metropolis v Arsenal
Friday 28th February
Norwich v Leicester (8:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Saturday 29th February
Preview: Brighton v Crystal Palace (12:30pm) BT Sport
Bournemouth v Chelsea (3:00pm)
Newcastle v Burnley (3:00pm)
West Ham v Southampton (3:00pm)
Preview: Watford v Liverpool (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Sunday 1st March
Preview: Everton v Man Utd (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Tottenham v Wolves (2:00pm)
Saturday seventh March
Liverpool v Bournemouth (12:30pm) BT Sport
Arsenal v West Ham (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Watford (3:00pm)
Sheffield United v Norwich (3:00pm)
Southampton v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Wolves v Brighton (3:00pm)
Burnley v Tottenham (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Sunday eighth March
Chelsea v Everton (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Man Utd v Man Metropolis (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Monday ninth March
Leicester v Aston Villa (8:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Saturday 14th March
Watford v Leicester (12:30pm) BT Sport
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Brighton v Arsenal (3:00pm)
Man Metropolis v Burnley (3:00pm)
Newcastle v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Norwich v Southampton (3:00pm)
Aston Villa v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Sunday 15th March
West Ham v Wolves (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Tottenham v Man Utd (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Monday 16th March
Everton v Liverpool (8:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Friday 20th March
Tottenham v West Ham (8:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Saturday 21st March
Chelsea v Man Metropolis (12:30pm) BT Sport
Burnley v Watford (3:00pm)
Man Utd v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Newcastle v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
Norwich v Everton (3:00pm)
Wolves v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Sunday 22nd March
Leicester v Brighton (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Southampton v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV
Saturday 4th April
Bournemouth v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Arsenal v Norwich (3:00pm)
Aston Villa v Wolves (3:00pm)
Brighton v Man Utd (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Burnley (3:00pm)
Everton v Leicester (3:00pm)
Man Metropolis v Liverpool (3:00pm)
Sheffield United v Tottenham (3:00pm)
Watford v Southampton (3:00pm)
West Ham v Chelsea (3:00pm)
Saturday 11th April
Burnley v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Chelsea v Watford (3:00pm)
Leicester v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Liverpool v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
Man Utd v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
Newcastle v West Ham (3:00pm)
Norwich v Brighton (3:00pm)
Southampton v Man Metropolis (3:00pm)
Tottenham v Everton (3:00pm)
Wolves v Arsenal (3:00pm)
Saturday 18th April
Bournemouth v Tottenham (3:00pm)
Arsenal v Leicester (3:00pm)
Aston Villa v Man Utd (3:00pm)
Brighton v Liverpool (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Chelsea (3:00pm)
Everton v Southampton (3:00pm)
Man Metropolis v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Sheffield United v Wolves (3:00pm)
Watford v Norwich (3:00pm)
West Ham v Burnley (3:00pm)
Saturday 25th April
Bournemouth v Leicester (3:00pm)
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Brighton v Man Metropolis (3:00pm)
Liverpool v Burnley (3:00pm)
Man Utd v Southampton (3:00pm)
Norwich v West Ham (3:00pm)
Sheffield United v Chelsea (3:00pm)
Tottenham v Arsenal (3:00pm)
Watford v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Wolves v Everton (3:00pm)
Saturday 2nd Might
Arsenal v Liverpool (3:00pm)
Burnley v Wolves (3:00pm)
Chelsea v Norwich (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Man Utd (3:00pm)
Everton v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
Leicester v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
Man Metropolis v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
Newcastle v Tottenham (3:00pm)
Southampton v Brighton (3:00pm)
West Ham v Watford (3:00pm)
Saturday ninth Might
Bournemouth v Southampton (3:00pm)
Aston Villa v Arsenal (3:00pm)
Brighton v Newcastle (3:00pm)
Liverpool v Chelsea (3:00pm)
Man Utd v West Ham (3:00pm)
Norwich v Burnley (3:00pm)
Sheffield United v Everton (3:00pm)
Tottenham v Leicester (3:00pm)
Watford v Man Metropolis (3:00pm)
Wolves v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)
Saturday 17th Might
Arsenal v Watford (3:00pm)
Burnley v Brighton (3:00pm)
Chelsea v Wolves (3:00pm)
Crystal Palace v Tottenham (3:00pm)
Everton v Bournemouth (3:00pm)
Leicester v Man Utd (3:00pm)
Man Metropolis v Norwich (3:00pm)
Newcastle v Liverpool (3:00pm)
Southampton v Sheffield United (3:00pm)
West Ham v Aston Villa (3:00pm)
Tips on how to watch Premier League 2019/20 video games on TV and on-line
Sky Sports activities subscribers watch video games by way of their TV channels or on-line by way of SkyGo on a spread of gadgets. Prospects can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 monthly or add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 monthly.
NOW TV provide a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99, a week go for £14.99 or a month go for £33.99, all while not having a contract.
BT Sport will air weekly Premier League video games in addition to full protection of the Champions League and Europa League. You’ll be able to decide up the BT Sport package deal for £15 monthly or decide up their ‘Huge Sport’ package deal for £40 monthly which incorporates BT Sport channels plus 11 Sky Sports activities channels by way of NOW TV. You may also purchase a month-to-month go to BT Sport for simply £25 with out signing as much as a contract.
Amazon Prime have bought the rights to 2 rounds of Premier League fixtures in December – together with Boxing Day matches – in a three-year deal.
Virgin Media provide clients the complete package deal to subscribe to Sky Sports activities, BT Sport and the Amazon Prime app loaded onto Virgin packing containers, that means you’ll be able to watch every televised Premier League match from one distant. New clients also can decide up a free 12 months of Amazon Prime Video.
Premier League fixtures 2019/20 club-by-club
Take a look at our fixture information for every Premier League workforce – together with fixtures, workforce information, kits, switch information, TV information, stadium particulars and extra.
Add Comment