Premier League TV fixtures 2019/20: Watch every match live on Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime and Virgin Media

The Premier League 2019/20 season is approaching the ultimate third with Liverpool main the pack.

Sky Sports activities, BT Sport and Amazon Prime will air live protection of the Premier League this season, and we’ll maintain you recent with every televised match all through the marketing campaign.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up the total listing of Premier League 2019/20 fixtures – plus full Sky Sports activities, NOW TV, BT Sport and Amazon Prime listings and schedules in addition to hyperlinks to our thrilling match previews and rating predictions.

Premier League fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast info will probably be up to date all through the season.

Televised matches in daring.

Aston Villa v Sheffield United

Chelsea v Man Metropolis

Man Utd v Sheffield United

Newcastle v Aston Villa

Southampton v Arsenal

Saturday seventh March

Preview: Liverpool v Bournemouth (12:30pm) BT Sport

Arsenal v West Ham (3:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Watford (3:00pm)

Sheffield United v Norwich (3:00pm)

Southampton v Newcastle (3:00pm)

Wolves v Brighton (3:00pm)

Burnley v Tottenham (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Sunday eighth March

Preview: Chelsea v Everton (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Man Utd v Man Metropolis (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Monday ninth March

Leicester v Aston Villa (8:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Wednesday 11th March

Man Metropolis v Arsenal (7:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Saturday 14th March

Watford v Leicester (12:30pm) BT Sport

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)

Brighton v Arsenal (3:00pm)

Man Metropolis v Burnley (3:00pm)

Newcastle v Sheffield United (3:00pm)

Norwich v Southampton (3:00pm)

Aston Villa v Chelsea (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Sunday 15th March

West Ham v Wolves (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Tottenham v Man Utd (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Monday 16th March

Everton v Liverpool (8:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Friday 20th March

Tottenham v West Ham (8:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Saturday 21st March

Burnley v Watford (3:00pm)

Norwich v Everton (3:00pm)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Sunday 22nd March

Leicester v Brighton (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Wolves v Bournemouth (TBC)

Saturday 4th April

Aston Villa v Wolves (12:30pm)

Arsenal v Norwich (3:00pm)

Bournemouth v Newcastle (3:00pm)

Brighton v Man Utd (3:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Burnley (3:00pm)

Watford v Southampton (3:00pm)

Sheffield United v Tottenham (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Sunday fifth April

West Ham v Chelsea (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Man Metropolis v Liverpool (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Monday sixth April

Everton v Leicester (8:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Friday 10th April

Newcastle v West Ham (8:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Saturday 11th April

Man Utd v Bournemouth (12:30pm)

Burnley v Sheffield United (3:00pm)

Leicester v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)

Norwich v Brighton (3:00pm)

Southampton v Man Metropolis (3:00pm)

Tottenham v Everton (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Sunday 12th April

Chelsea v Watford (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Liverpool v Aston Villa (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Monday 13th April

Wolves v Arsenal (8:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Saturday 18th April

Crystal Palace v Chelsea (12:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Bournemouth v Tottenham (3:00pm)

Everton v Southampton (3:00pm)

Man Metropolis v Newcastle (3:00pm)

Watford v Norwich (3:00pm)

West Ham v Burnley (3:00pm)

Arsenal v Leicester (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Sunday 19th April

Sheffield United v Wolves (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Aston Villa v Man Utd (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Monday 20th April

Brighton v Liverpool (8:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Saturday 25th April

Liverpool v Burnley (12:30pm)

Bournemouth v Leicester (3:00pm)

Man Utd v Southampton (3:00pm)

Norwich v West Ham (3:00pm)

Watford v Newcastle (3:00pm)

Wolves v Everton (3:00pm)

Brighton v Man Metropolis (5:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Sunday 26th April

Sheffield United v Chelsea (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Tottenham v Arsenal (4:30pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Monday 27th April

Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (8:00pm) Sky Sports activities / NOW TV

Saturday 2nd Might

Arsenal v Liverpool (3:00pm)

Burnley v Wolves (3:00pm)

Chelsea v Norwich (3:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Man Utd (3:00pm)

Everton v Aston Villa (3:00pm)

Leicester v Sheffield United (3:00pm)

Man Metropolis v Bournemouth (3:00pm)

Newcastle v Tottenham (3:00pm)

Southampton v Brighton (3:00pm)

West Ham v Watford (3:00pm)

Saturday ninth Might

Bournemouth v Southampton (3:00pm)

Aston Villa v Arsenal (3:00pm)

Brighton v Newcastle (3:00pm)

Liverpool v Chelsea (3:00pm)

Man Utd v West Ham (3:00pm)

Norwich v Burnley (3:00pm)

Sheffield United v Everton (3:00pm)

Tottenham v Leicester (3:00pm)

Watford v Man Metropolis (3:00pm)

Wolves v Crystal Palace (3:00pm)

Saturday 17th Might

Arsenal v Watford (3:00pm)

Burnley v Brighton (3:00pm)

Chelsea v Wolves (3:00pm)

Crystal Palace v Tottenham (3:00pm)

Everton v Bournemouth (3:00pm)

Leicester v Man Utd (3:00pm)

Man Metropolis v Norwich (3:00pm)

Newcastle v Liverpool (3:00pm)

Southampton v Sheffield United (3:00pm)

West Ham v Aston Villa (3:00pm)

How one can watch Premier League 2019/20 video games on TV and on-line

Sky Sports activities subscribers watch video games through their TV channels or on-line by means of SkyGo on a spread of gadgets. Clients can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 monthly or add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 monthly.

NOW TV provide a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99, a week go for £14.99 or a month go for £33.99, all with no need a contract.

BT Sport will air weekly Premier League video games in addition to full protection of the Champions League and Europa League. You may choose up the BT Sport bundle for £15 monthly or choose up their ‘Massive Sport’ bundle for £40 monthly which incorporates BT Sport channels plus 11 Sky Sports activities channels through NOW TV. You may also purchase a month-to-month go to BT Sport for simply £25 with out signing as much as a contract.

Amazon Prime have bought the rights to 2 rounds of Premier League fixtures in December – together with Boxing Day matches – in a three-year deal.

Virgin Media provide prospects the total bundle to subscribe to Sky Sports activities, BT Sport and the Amazon Prime app loaded onto Virgin packing containers, that means you’ll be able to watch every televised Premier League match from one distant. New prospects may also choose up a free 12 months of Amazon Prime Video.

Premier League fixtures 2019/20 club-by-club

Try our fixture information for every Premier League group – together with fixtures, group information, kits, switch information, TV data, stadium particulars and extra.