Premier League TV schedule | dates, channels and kick-off times

“I swear, you’ll by no means see something like this ever once more!” Martin Tyler, Sky Sports activities commentator, seconds after Sergio Aguero slammed house the title-winner for Manchester Metropolis in 2012…
Or was he speaking in regards to the truth we’ve 92 stay video games of Premier League soccer to happen on virtually day-after-day of the week for the subsequent two months?
You should have heard the time period unprecedented on an unprecedented scale throughout ‘these unprecedented times’, however you could possibly simply apply it to the state of affairs the Premier League now finds itself in.
We’ve acquired 9 full match weeks of high flight soccer goodness to soak up within the coming months, and each single sport can be beamed stay to the nation – each single considered one of them.
Sky Sports activities and BT Sport have claimed the lion’s share, whereas Amazon Prime Video and, for the primary time ever, BBC will present a number of Premier League video games stay on free-to-air TV. Sky have additionally opted to broadcast 25 of their matches on free-to-air TV, which means extra individuals than ever earlier than will tune in to look at stay Premier League soccer in June and July.
And we’ve acquired you coated with a full round-up of all of the channels and times you could know to look at the Premier League’s sensational return to motion.
Premier League TV schedule
All UK kick-off times. Pre-match build-up reveals might precede video games.
Premier League on BBC this week
Saturday 20th June
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (7:45pm)
Premier League on Sky Sports activities this week
Wednesday 17th June
Aston Villa v Sheffield United (6pm)
Man Metropolis v Arsenal (8pm)
Friday 19th June
Norwich v Southampton (6pm)
Tottenham v Manchester United (8pm)
Saturday 20th June
West Ham v Wolves (5:30pm)
Sunday 21st June
Newcastle v Sheffield United (2pm)
Aston Villa v Chelsea (4:30pm)
Everton v Liverpool (7pm)
Monday 22nd June
Man Metropolis v Burnley (8pm)
Premier League on BT Sport this week
Saturday 20th June
Watford v Leicester (12:30pm)
Brighton v Arsenal (3pm)
Premier League on Amazon Prime Video this week
N/A
Premier League TV fixtures arising
Developing on BBC
Wednesday 24th June
Norwich v Everton (6pm)
Developing on Sky Sports activities
Tuesday 23rd June
Southampton v Arsenal (6pm)
Tottenham v West Ham (8:15pm)
Wednesday 24th June
Manchester United v Sheffield United (6pm)
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (8:15pm)
Thursday 25th June
Burnley v Watford (6pm)
Leicester v Brighton (6pm)
Chelsea v Man Metropolis (8:15pm)
Sunday 28th June
Watford v Southampton (4:30pm)
Tuesday 30th June
Brighton v Manchester United (6pm)
Sheffield United v Tottenham (8:15pm)
Wednesday 1st July
Bournemouth v Newcastle (6pm)
Everton v Leicester (6pm)
West Ham v Chelsea (8:15pm)
Thursday 2nd July
Man Metropolis v Liverpool (8:15pm)
Developing on BT Sport
Wednesday 24th June
Newcastle v Aston Villa (6pm)
Thursday 25th June
Wolves v Bournemouth (8:15pm)
Sunday 28th June
Aston Villa v Wolves (12pm)
Thursday 2nd July
Arsenal v Norwich (6pm)
Developing on Amazon Prime Video
Monday 29th June
Crystal Palace v Burnley (8pm)
