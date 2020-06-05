Premier League TV schedule | dates, channels and kick-off times

“I swear, you’ll by no means see something like this ever once more!” Martin Tyler, Sky Sports activities commentator, seconds after Sergio Aguero slammed house the title-winner for Manchester Metropolis in 2012…

Or was he speaking in regards to the truth we’ve 92 stay video games of Premier League soccer to happen on virtually day-after-day of the week for the subsequent two months?

You should have heard the time period unprecedented on an unprecedented scale throughout ‘these unprecedented times’, however you could possibly simply apply it to the state of affairs the Premier League now finds itself in.

We’ve acquired 9 full match weeks of high flight soccer goodness to soak up within the coming months, and each single sport can be beamed stay to the nation – each single considered one of them.

Sky Sports activities and BT Sport have claimed the lion’s share, whereas Amazon Prime Video and, for the primary time ever, BBC will present a number of Premier League video games stay on free-to-air TV. Sky have additionally opted to broadcast 25 of their matches on free-to-air TV, which means extra individuals than ever earlier than will tune in to look at stay Premier League soccer in June and July.

Premier League TV schedule

All UK kick-off times. Pre-match build-up reveals might precede video games.

Premier League on BBC this week

Saturday 20th June

Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (7:45pm)

Premier League on Sky Sports activities this week

Wednesday 17th June

Aston Villa v Sheffield United (6pm)

Man Metropolis v Arsenal (8pm)

Friday 19th June

Norwich v Southampton (6pm)

Tottenham v Manchester United (8pm)

Saturday 20th June

West Ham v Wolves (5:30pm)

Sunday 21st June

Newcastle v Sheffield United (2pm)

Aston Villa v Chelsea (4:30pm)

Everton v Liverpool (7pm)

Monday 22nd June

Man Metropolis v Burnley (8pm)

Premier League on BT Sport this week

Saturday 20th June

Watford v Leicester (12:30pm)

Brighton v Arsenal (3pm)

Premier League on Amazon Prime Video this week

N/A

Premier League TV fixtures arising

Developing on BBC

Wednesday 24th June

Norwich v Everton (6pm)

Developing on Sky Sports activities

Tuesday 23rd June

Southampton v Arsenal (6pm)

Tottenham v West Ham (8:15pm)

Wednesday 24th June

Manchester United v Sheffield United (6pm)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (8:15pm)

Thursday 25th June

Burnley v Watford (6pm)

Leicester v Brighton (6pm)

Chelsea v Man Metropolis (8:15pm)

Sunday 28th June

Watford v Southampton (4:30pm)

Tuesday 30th June

Brighton v Manchester United (6pm)

Sheffield United v Tottenham (8:15pm)

Wednesday 1st July

Bournemouth v Newcastle (6pm)

Everton v Leicester (6pm)

West Ham v Chelsea (8:15pm)

Thursday 2nd July

Man Metropolis v Liverpool (8:15pm)

Developing on BT Sport

Wednesday 24th June

Newcastle v Aston Villa (6pm)

Thursday 25th June

Wolves v Bournemouth (8:15pm)

Sunday 28th June

Aston Villa v Wolves (12pm)

Thursday 2nd July

Arsenal v Norwich (6pm)

Developing on Amazon Prime Video

Monday 29th June

Crystal Palace v Burnley (8pm)