Premiere date introduced for How I Met Your Father: Will or not it’s as legen … (wait a minute) wouldn’t it be like the unique sequence?

We already know what Dad did earlier than he met Mother due to How I Met Your Mom, however … What about Mother? What’s the tale that introduced her into the palms of Ted Mosby? The solution is How I Met Your Father, whose unlock date has in spite of everything been introduced: on January 18, 2022 on Hulu (United States). We nonetheless have no idea on which platform it’s going to be to be had in Spain, even if rumors point out that it might be Disney +.

The announcement has been made throughout the professional Hulu networks, which has shared a video of the protagonists pronouncing the discharge date. 2022 will start with How I Met Your Father.

The plot of the sequence has no thriller: actress Hilary Duff will play the mum, Sophie, in a sequence that can recognize the principles of the unique and that can inform the tale from her standpoint. We will be able to have to attend to look if this tale finally ends up becoming a member of with the unique and if it’s going to characteristic the precise appearances of the forged of How I Met Your Mom. It’s going to to start with have 10 chapters that can display a tender Sophie and her workforce of buddies seeking to make sense in their lives. Hilary Duff will probably be joined via Jesse (Lowell), Valentina (Raisa), Charlite (Ainsley), Ellen (Tien) and Sid (Sharma).

How I Met Your Father will premiere on January 18, 2022 on Hulu (USA).