Premiere desktop gaming PC with RTX 3060 Ti and i7 processor on offer for less than 1,500 euros in El Corte Inglés

The arrival of the new family of RTX 4000 graphics is closer than the launch of the current generation, the RTX 3000. And even so, there are many users who still want one of the latter but can’t get hold of one… or they are not willing to pay the exaggerated premium that certain models have. So if we want to brand new gaming equipment right now, we have no choice but to opt for a laptop or a pre-assembled PC.

Sobremesa Gaming Omen GT12-0081ns, i7, 16GB, 1TB SSD, GeForce RTX 3060Ti 8GB, FreeDOS / Sin Sistema Operativo

In these sectors we find much cheaper alternatives than creating a PC by parts ourselves. And this one from HP is a clear example of this: with an official price of 1,699 euros, right now we can take it home for 1,444.15 euros at El Corte Inglés. A really interesting offer if we take into account the components that it includes.

It is a pre-assembled PC from HP, specifically the Omen GT12-0081ns. which stands out for incorporating a coveted NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics with 8 GB of VRAM memory, which allows us to play everything we want in ultra quality and high FPS per second in Full HD. And that also offers a pretty good performance in 1440p.





Also, this gaming PC features an Intel Core i7-10700F processor (no integrated graphics), 16 GB of RAM and a 1 TB SSD storage unit in which to store dozens of games. Although if we fall short we can always easily expand it by adding an additional SSD or HDD.

The box that encloses all this hardware is black, quite discreet for a gaming computer, with the HP Omen design and RGB backlighting. And it offers quite generous connectivity: WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, multiple USB Type A and C, HDMI, DisplayPort, RJ45, and multiple headphone and microphone jacks.