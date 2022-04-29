Premiere graphics card of the 3000 series for less than 300 euros with this Zotac RTX 3050 on sale at PcComponentes, run before it flies!

Graphics cards are the most precious component for gaming. And over the last two years, even more so. Due to the stock problems and the overpricing that the sector has experienced and the impossibility of brand new next-generation GPUs if we don’t want to go through the hoop of endless waiting, pay too much or fight with bots to get one. However, we begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel thanks to offers like the one that this Zotac model now stars.

Zotac Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Twin Edge OC LHR – Graphics Card (8 GB), Color Black

And it is that if the RTX 3050 is the most recent card for most gamers (not counting the RTX 3090 Ti, which plays in another league) and until now its price was prohibitive considering that it is the range of entry, at the moment it is more interesting than ever thanks to the discount that it stars in PcComponentes. Right now we can take it home for just 273.94 euros, a price to be taken into account and infinitely more attractive.





This is the RTX 3050 Twin Edge LHR 8 GB GDDR6 from the manufacturer Zotac, with which we can give our gaming team a facelift without spending a fortune. And a great way to land squarely in the world of ray tracing and DLSS., if we come from graphics cards of past generations. And with its 8 GB of GDDR6 VRAM we will get more than enough performance in most titles on the market if we play in 1080p.

This model is the one with two fans, so it promises good thermal management. It is gray and simple, with a gaming design without too much fanfare. And including embeds backplatesomething more common in graphics of higher ranges and that is appreciated to see here. And it has a single connector for the power supply, as well as 3 DisplayPorts and 1 HDMI to seamlessly connect multiple displays and monitors.