Premieres of Amazon, Apple TV +, HBO Max, Disney + and cinemas in June that you may like if you are a fan of video games

A month full of science fiction, nightmare superheroes and old acquaintances among our recommendations.

We are still overcoming a month that has come loaded with premieres for video game lovers: the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ or back to hawkins with the fourth season of Stranger Things. fans of Marvel had their long-awaited premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters, also making appearances in video games.

The month of May has also served us to receive great surprises from games based on great film franchises, with the announcement and trailer for Star Wars Jedi Survivor being one of the most celebrated. But don’t worry, this month we have prepared a selection of series and movies that you can enjoy if you are a fan of video games, with some iconic franchises, large doses of science fiction, somewhat atypical superheroes and the meeting of several generations on the big screen.

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets (05/30) – HBO Max The third installment of the Fantastic Beasts saga arrives on the horn in May, a pleasant last-minute surprise to say goodbye to the month with the Harry Potter universe. Remember that you also have the first two installments on HBO Max, and we can’t think of a better way to make the wait for Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy more bearable. The Orville Temporada 3 (02/06) – Disney+ Although it is true that we have not had memorable Star Trek video games for a long time, its universe has given rise to dozens of titles over five decades. Therefore, if you like the premise of Star Trek, The Orville exploits it through the typical humor of Seth MacFarlane, with a funny satire that does not sacrifice the action moments in his space exploration. The Boys Temporada 3 (03/06) – Amazon Prime Video But if we talk about satires and parodies, this is probably the wildest and most stark. The Boys has shown the most visceral action and the most gore scenes to introduce us to an alternative Justice League. The series breaks with the idyllic vision of superheroes to show us the consequences of a person receiving the power of a god. Ms. Marvel (08/06) – Disney+ If you played Marvel’s Avengers, you surely have Ms. Marvel in mind. Kamala Khan shone with special intensity in the Crystal Dynamics title despite sharing the plane with much more popular colleagues. Now Disney+ is bringing the inexperienced heroine and Avengers fanatic to television, with a light-hearted series that will be integrated into the MCU. Jurassic World: Dominion (10/06) – Cines On June 14 Jurassic World Evolution 2 will receive a major content expansion based on the new film in the Jurassic saga, but the park manager is not the only video game that has come to us, there are already three decades of games and nostalgia is huge, especially when we see the two generations of characters together in Jurassic World: Dominion. For All Mankind (06/10) – Apple TV+ We have already lost count of the number of video games based on space exploration and more specifically, on Mars or the Moon. For this reason, and because it is a great series, we did not want to miss the opportunity to recommend ‘For all humanity’, a story that imagines what the special race would have been like if it had never ended. Westworld Season 4 (27/06) – HBO Max This is always going to be a mandatory recommendation for lovers of science fiction, but if you are also a fan of video games, you will feel a direct parallelism between the way in which the Westworld park itself is presented and most video games: our protagonists arrived at a place populated by “NPC”, where they could create their own story.

More about: Cinemas, Disney +, HBO Max, Apple TV +, Amazon and Cinema and video games.