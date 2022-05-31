Premieres of Amazon, Apple TV +, HBO Max, Disney + and cinemas in June that you may like if you are a fan of video games

A month full of science fiction, nightmare superheroes and old acquaintances among our recommendations.
We are still overcoming a month that has come loaded with premieres for video game lovers: the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ or back to hawkins with the fourth season of Stranger Things. fans of Marvel had their long-awaited premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters, also making appearances in video games.
The month of May has also served us to receive great surprises from games based on great film franchises, with the announcement and trailer for Star Wars Jedi Survivor being one of the most celebrated. But don’t worry, this month we have prepared a selection of series and movies that you can enjoy if you are a fan of video games, with some iconic franchises, large doses of science fiction, somewhat atypical superheroes and the meeting of several generations on the big screen.
