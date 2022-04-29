Premieres of Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, Disney + and cinemas in May that may interest you if you are a fan of video games

Animation, zombies, superheroes, science fiction and well-loved characters among our recommendations.
This month of April saw Sega’s blue hedgehog as the main protagonist of the video game adaptations in Sonic: The Movie 2, a large dose of nostalgia that has delighted fans of the veteran game saga. But although in May we do not have a hero making the leap to the big screen, video game fans have series and movies to spare to be animated.
Unfortunately, not everything has been good news for video game cinema. A few days ago, Shigeru Miyamoto came to the fore to announce that the new Super Mario movie is delayed. Its premiere was scheduled for the end of the year, although, finally, the tape with Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jack Black will wait until spring 2023.
If you are a subscriber of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max y Disney+, the month of May arrives loaded with action, science fiction, a good dose of animation and the return of some characters that are very dear to the audience. We have also left you a movie recommendationwith a film that has us euphoric after its trailers and posters.
