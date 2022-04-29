Premieres of Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, Disney + and cinemas in May that may interest you if you are a fan of video games

Animation, zombies, superheroes, science fiction and well-loved characters among our recommendations.

This month of April saw Sega’s blue hedgehog as the main protagonist of the video game adaptations in Sonic: The Movie 2, a large dose of nostalgia that has delighted fans of the veteran game saga. But although in May we do not have a hero making the leap to the big screen, video game fans have series and movies to spare to be animated.

Unfortunately, not everything has been good news for video game cinema. A few days ago, Shigeru Miyamoto came to the fore to announce that the new Super Mario movie is delayed. Its premiere was scheduled for the end of the year, although, finally, the tape with Chris Pratt, Charlie Day, Anya Taylor-Joy and Jack Black will wait until spring 2023.

If you are a subscriber of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max y Disney+, the month of May arrives loaded with action, science fiction, a good dose of animation and the return of some characters that are very dear to the audience. We have also left you a movie recommendationwith a film that has us euphoric after its trailers and posters.

No time to die (05/01) – Amazon Prime Bond has had a license to kill in video games for almost forty years, with such memorable titles as Rare’s Nintendo 64 classic, Goldeneye 007. If you’re an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, the month kicks off with the 25th film of our double agent. zero and the one that marks the end of Daniel Craig as James Bond. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (05/06) – Cinemas Marvel is one of the great franchises in video games, there are many titles that have brought their superheroes to our consoles and computers for decades. UCM fans have an unavoidable date this month with Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, which promises to answer many questions after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Walking dead T11 B (18/05) – Disney+ The long-running zombie survival series will also bring its 11B season to Disney Plus this May. The second part of a final season that is not leaving any viewer indifferent. The franchise has also had numerous video game adaptations, although few have conquered us like The Walking Dead: A Telltale Series. Love Death and Robots Vol.3 (20/05) – Netflix The Netflix animated series has everything to convince lovers of science fiction video games. The anthology series has already represented amazing virtual worlds, stories full of action and violence and an artistic section that, although it changes radically with the work of each animator, manages to maintain an excellent level. Matrix Resurrections (22/05) – HBO Max The latest film in the iconic sci-fi franchise was accompanied by one of the most impressive visual experiences we’ve ever had: The Matrix Awakens. The fourth installment of The Matrix was a disappointment for many fans, although its metaphorical approach full of constant references to the video game industry is certainly interesting. Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 T2 (23/05) – Netflix Netflix takes us to the year 2045 alongside Motoko Kusanagi, who will lead Section 9 of Public Security in the fight against cybercrime. Ghost in the Shell is one of the most important works of science fiction, from which films such as The Matrix itself have been inspired. The saga has had several adaptations to the video game, although its presence has been quite discreet. Obi-Wan Kenobi (27/05) –Disney + Fans of Star Wars video games are experiencing a time of hope like few others, with 8 Star Wars games on the horizon that we can only define as tremendously promising. But while we wait, Disney Plus has prepared for us the return of one of the most beloved characters in the Star Wars universe, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Stranger Things 4 (27/05) – Netflix Millie Bobby Brown will return to life as Eleven to thrill us with the mysterious events of Hawkins. The Netflix series has been one of the great sensations of recent years, with its mixture of mystery and science fiction in the 80s. This will be the penultimate season in which we will accompany some teenagers whom we have seen grow up.

