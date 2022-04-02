Premieres of Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon, Disney + and theaters in April that may interest you if you like video games

Icons from classic sagas, veteran heroes and adventures within a game among our recommendations.
This past week, the Ghostbusters announced their return to video games with Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed and oscar isaac took advantage of the premiere of Moon Knight to joke about the Metal Gear movie. There is no doubt that cinema and videogames have walked together on many occasions and proof of this is the numerous adaptations we’ve had in both directions.
This same year, the popular saga of Naughty Dog hit the big screen in Uncharted: The Movie, and Capcom’s veteran zombie franchise gave us a date for its live-action series on Netflix. The Master Chief also made an appearance of him in Paramount+ in the Halo seriesalthough in Spain we still cannot see Pablo Schreiber with his helmet on.
At 3DJuegos we love to recommend all the wonderful games we can, but since we know that at some point you will have to let go of the controller (or the mouse and keyboard), we wanted to bring you some series and movies that may interest you if you like video games.
