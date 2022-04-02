Premieres of Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon, Disney + and theaters in April that may interest you if you like video games

Icons from classic sagas, veteran heroes and adventures within a game among our recommendations.

This past week, the Ghostbusters announced their return to video games with Ghostbusters Spirits Unleashed and oscar isaac took advantage of the premiere of Moon Knight to joke about the Metal Gear movie. There is no doubt that cinema and videogames have walked together on many occasions and proof of this is the numerous adaptations we’ve had in both directions.

This same year, the popular saga of Naughty Dog hit the big screen in Uncharted: The Movie, and Capcom’s veteran zombie franchise gave us a date for its live-action series on Netflix. The Master Chief also made an appearance of him in Paramount+ in the Halo seriesalthough in Spain we still cannot see Pablo Schreiber with his helmet on.

At 3DJuegos we love to recommend all the wonderful games we can, but since we know that at some point you will have to let go of the controller (or the mouse and keyboard), we wanted to bring you some series and movies that may interest you if you like video games.

Sonic 2 The Movie (04/01) – Theatrical release The first film of this new saga of SEGA’s blue hedgehog went from being little of a meme to one of the best film adaptations of video games, making this second installment one of the most anticipated by video game fans. The winks of the trailers and the appearance of Tails and Knuckles have finished hitting the heart of everyone who grew up in the 90s with a Mega Drive. Jumanji: The Next Level (04/01) – Amazon Prime The 1995 Robin Williams classic returned in 2017 with a reboot that swapped board games for video games, a new story featuring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Kevin Hart. Its second part gives a twist to the concept of the previous installment, exchanging the avatars of the characters. A comedy and adventure film for the whole family. Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History (04/02) – HBO Max Stephen Fry presents an interesting documentary focused on the mythological and natural aspect of the beasts that inspired the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts universe. If you’re as excited as we are about Harry Potter: Hogwarts Legacy, the up-and-coming open-world RPG, this is a good opportunity to embark on its world and find out how many of its creatures came to be. Ultraman Temporada 2 (14/04) – Netflix Ultraman has featured in dozens of video games and is one of Japan’s longest-lived heroes. The Netflix adaptation developed by Production IG, responsible for Attack on Titan, adapts the 2011 manga by Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shiguchi as a sequel to the first Japanese television series. We will accompany Hayata’s son in an anime that references the classics, but with a current approach. Pacific Rim: No Man’s Land Season 2 (04/19) – Netflix In 2013, Guillermo del Toro brought to theaters an action film that embraced the Kaiju genre, where huge piloted robots called Jaegers fought against terrible creatures that threatened to destroy our world. If you are fans of mecha video games, the Netflix anime that adapts the Pacific Rim universe will catch you from the first episode. Mayans M.C. Temporada 4 (25/04) – HBO Max Grand Theft Auto IV was not only one of the best video games of the Xbox 360 and PS3 generation, it also had some expansions that left no one indifferent. The story of Johnny Klebitz in The Lost and Damned was especially remembered, and for this reason, this Sons of Anarchy spin-off has everything to relive the misadventures of that Liberty City biker gang. Sketchbook: How to start drawing (04/27) – Disney+ This documentary miniseries is especially interesting for us as it deals with one of the aspects that has had the most relevance in the development of video games since its inception: artistic design. Disney+ transports us to the desks of artists and animators who walk us through the step-by-step process of designing some of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ most iconic characters. Geek Recommendation: Tiger & Bunny 2 (4/8) – Netflix The 2011 anime, available on Netflix and produced by Sunrise under the direction of Keiichi Sato (Karas), featured the character design of the legendary Masakazu Katsura, in a series that takes us to a fictional New York, called Sternbild City, to meet some peculiar superheroes who work for sponsoring companies. Its second season arrives on Netflix accompanied by its two films: The Beginning and The Rising.

More about: Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, TV series and video games, Movies and Cinema.