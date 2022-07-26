Premieres of Netflix, HBO Max, Disney + and Movistar + in August that may interest you if you are a fan of video games

Science fiction, monsters, zombies, fighting and animals among the most outstanding releases this month.

Although the month of August It is usually associated with vacations, the world of premieres does not stop and in 3DJuegos we do not do it either because we are here to give you the best series and movie recommendations if you like video games. Without a doubt, for the whole of next month, what there is going to be is action, lots of action.

We already told you that one of the main dishes is the uncharted movie starring Tom Holland, of which you can consult our review of Uncharted The Movie. Of course, we cannot leave out of this chimera The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The film that has earned the hard way that we highlight it for its recent title, which has conquered us all being a fucking beat’em up, according to the analysis of our colleague Toni Piedrabuena.

This and many more things will arrive in the month of March if you are a subscriber of Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+ y Movistar +. If you take vacations, do not forget that you can enjoy the entire catalog that we are going to present to you now. Of course you get bored you will not get bored!

Predator: Prey (D+) – August 5 If you are a fan of this franchise, you have to see this new installment of the Predator saga. A fierce and dangerous predator threatens a Great Plains camp. If this movie is not enough for you and immersion is what you like, you can experience both roles, either be the prey or be the hunter with the latest game in this saga Predator: Hunting Grounds. LEGO Star Wars: Summer Break (D+) – August 5 LEGO and Star Wars seem to have a love relationship. Everything they put out looks good, and this animated special is not going to be less. Those who go on vacation are the protagonists of Star Wars, but not everything is going to be so easy. If you love both sagas, you have to try Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, without a doubt one of the best games of this year. The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Netflix) – August 5 This movie of the mythical Ninja Turtles is more and better where they must face the ultimate test to enlarge their legacy even more. Do you want to be one more? Don’t worry, you’ve got Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge just coming out of the oven as a great title, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection waiting for you on August 30th. Resident Evil: Raccoon City (M+) – August 12th If you couldn’t see Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City in theaters last year, now you can. It is a reboot of the saga that aims to recall what was seen in the first and second games. If you haven’t already, we recommend that you venture out with Leon and Jill’s adventures: Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 3 Remake. Tekken: Bloodline (Netflix) – 19 de agosto In this series, Jin Kazama embarks on a journey of revenge in which he must face what was taken from him. If you want to accompany Jin on his adventure, you can do it with punches in Tekken 7, a game that continues to be a great exponent of the saga and that you will surely be able to discover more about Jin Kazama or his grandfather Heihachi Mishima. Angry Birds: A Summer of Madness (Netflix) – August 25th The craziest birds we know are back in this series to get up to mischief again, this time at a summer camp that isn’t very quiet. If you want to be one more of these crazy birds, you can download and install numerous Angry Birds applications. Who has not done it at some time to entertain you in your free time? Uncharted (M+) – August 26 The origins of the two most emblematic treasure hunters in video games are narrated in this film that serves as a prequel to the Uncharted saga. This film by Ruben Fleischer is not lacking in references and nods to video games. In fact, there are super identical scenes that fans will appreciate, and may even be encouraged to replay them again. Andor (D+) – August 31 Although there is a little time left, we could not leave out this series starring Cassian Andor. It is presented as a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars story that is sure to bring us more fast-paced action packed with many blasters. Beyond this series you can take a look at Star Wars: Squadrons whose space battles are quite faithful to the movies. Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon (HBO) – August 22 As a geek recommendation, you could not miss this series that takes place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. On HBO Max we will be able to enjoy this series that will surely offer us more and better what every fan of Game of Thrones wants. Telltale Games developed a graphic adventure whose decisions influence the events of the story.

