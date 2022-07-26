Premieres of Netflix, HBO Max, Disney + and Movistar + in August that may interest you if you are a fan of video games

Science fiction, monsters, zombies, fighting and animals among the most outstanding releases this month.
Although the month of August It is usually associated with vacations, the world of premieres does not stop and in 3DJuegos we do not do it either because we are here to give you the best series and movie recommendations if you like video games. Without a doubt, for the whole of next month, what there is going to be is action, lots of action.
We already told you that one of the main dishes is the uncharted movie starring Tom Holland, of which you can consult our review of Uncharted The Movie. Of course, we cannot leave out of this chimera The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The film that has earned the hard way that we highlight it for its recent title, which has conquered us all being a fucking beat’em up, according to the analysis of our colleague Toni Piedrabuena.
This and many more things will arrive in the month of March if you are a subscriber of Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+ y Movistar +. If you take vacations, do not forget that you can enjoy the entire catalog that we are going to present to you now. Of course you get bored you will not get bored!
More about: Movies and video games and TV series and video games.