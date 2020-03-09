Premiership Rugby 2019/20 on TV: How to watch televised games

Premiership Rugby is underway with the big-hitters all jostling for place on the high of the desk.

RadioTimes.com brings you the total round-up of Premiership Rugby games dwell on TV and the way to watch them.

How to watch Premiership Rugby on TV and dwell stream

Premiership games are proven dwell on BT Sport on TV, on-line and by way of the BT Sport app.

There are a number of methods to get BT Sport. If you happen to’re already a BT Broadband buyer, you may add it to your present contract for an extra £10.00 per 30 days. For brand new prospects, broadband and BT TV packages begin at £39.99 per 30 days.

If you happen to don’t have or need BT broadband, you may add BT Sport to present broadband or TV companies together with Sky, TalkTalk and Virgin.

Premiership Rugby fixtures on TV

Spherical 14

Friday 20th March

Bristol v Saracens (7:45pm) BT Sport

Saturday 21st March

Tub v London Irish (3:00pm)

Exeter v Leicester (3:00pm)

Northampton v Wasps (3:00pm)

Worcester v Gloucester (3:00pm) BT Sport

Sunday 22nd March

Harlequins v Sale (3:00pm) BT Sport

Spherical 15

Friday 27th March

Leicester v Tub (7:45pm) BT Sport

Saturday 28th March

London Irish v Northampton (3:00pm)

Saracens v Harlequins (3:00pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium) BT Sport

Wasps v Worcester (3:00pm)

Gloucester v Bristol (5:30pm) BT Sport

Sunday 29th March

Sale v Exeter (3:00pm) BT Sport

Spherical 16

10-12th April

Bristol v Exeter

Leicester v London Irish

Northampton v Tub

Saracens v Gloucester

Wasps v Sale

Worcester v Harlequins

Spherical 17

17-19th April

Tub v Wasps

Exeter v Worcester

Gloucester v Leicester

Harlequins v Northampton

London Irish v Saracens

Sale v Bristol

Spherical 18

24-26th April

Gloucester v London Irish

Harlequins v Tub

Leicester v Sale

Northampton v Exeter

Saracens v Wasps

Worcester v Bristol

Spherical 19

8-10th Might

Tub v Worcester

Bristol v Northampton

Exeter v Gloucester

London Irish v Harlequins

Sale v Saracens

Wasps v Leicester

Spherical 20

15-17th Might

Gloucester v Harlequins

Leicester v Northampton

London Irish v Worcester

Sale v Tub

Saracens v Exeter

Wasps v Bristol

Spherical 21

29th-31st Might

Tub v Gloucester

Bristol v Leicester

Exeter v London Irish

Harlequins v Wasps

Northampton v Sale

Worcester v Saracens

Spherical 22

Saturday sixth June

Gloucester v Northampton

Leicester v Harlequins

London Irish v Bristol

Sale v Worcester

Saracens v Tub

Wasps v Exeter

Semi-finals

12-13th June

Ultimate

Saturday 20th June