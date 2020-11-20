Preparation to deliver Corona vaccine to every Indian, Prime Minister Modi holds critical review meeting

corona vaccine india update in hindi Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on Friday to review India’s COVID-19 vaccine strategy in which issues such as technology platforms to deliver vaccines for the corona virus to the needy and prioritize population groups Hui. Also Read – Nagrota encounter: PM Modi said – Army has once again failed Pakistan’s nefarious antics

Modi tweeted that important issues related to the progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed in the meeting. Also Read – Bangalore Tech Summit 2020: PM Modi-Digital Program has become the lifestyle of the people at the Bangalore Tech Summit-2020

“A number of issues were reviewed, such as prioritizing population groups, access to health care workers, strengthening cold chain, increasing the number of people vaccinated, and technology platforms to deliver vaccines to the needy,” he said. Also Read – PM Modi will inaugurate Bengaluru Technology Summit today, after 22 years the second Prime Minister will be participating in the program

Reviewed various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to HCWs, cold-chain infrastructure augmentation, adding vaccinators and tech platform for vaccine roll-out. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2020

Development of several potential vaccines of Kovid-19 is in advanced stages.