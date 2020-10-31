Preparations for Assembly elections, Home Minister Amit Shah will create environment in West Bengal for two days

New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to West Bengal has been decided. He will go to West Bengal on a two-day tour on November 5. During this time, he will give edge to the preparations for next year’s assembly elections. Organizations will meet with officials and review the election preparations. Party sources said that the Home Minister’s visit to West Bengal has been decided, only a minute to minute program is yet to be made. Also Read – JP Nadda’s visit canceled, Home Minister Amit Shah to visit West Bengal for a two-day visit

Party sources said, “Home minister Amit Shah will hold several organizational meetings during his visit. He can have a party meeting in Midnapore on November 5 and go to Kolkata on November 6 the next day. Earlier, the party’s national president JP Nadda was going to West Bengal on November 6, but his program has been canceled. Now, a two-day visit of Home Minister Amit Shah has been decided in his place. ” Also Read – Sonagachi: Sonagachi’s sex workers suffer, epidemic increases difficulties

Assembly elections are due in 2021 in the state. The BJP has now become the number two party in West Bengal. During the Lok Sabha elections held last year, the BJP surprised everyone by winning 18 seats. The BJP believes that Mamata Banerjee can be ousted from the power of West Bengal with hard work. The visit of Home Minister Amit Shah is very special in view of preparations for the assembly elections. Also Read – Sonagachi: Sonagachi of Bengal is the biggest red light area, know what is the story of its formation