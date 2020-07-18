Preparations for the conduct of the monsoon session of Parliament in full swing, SOP will be released soon, it is not possible to start before this date

Parliament Monsoon Session: The monsoon session of Parliament will take place after Independence Day. Monsoon session will be declared from 15 August to 23 September. Accordingly preparations are going on. Monitoring of the entire preparations is also being done from the level of Speaker of Lok Sabha and Chairman of Rajya Sabha. The final decision of how the Parliament session will be conducted will be from the level of the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Also Read – Corona positive, Rajya Sabha secretariat officer, two floor seals of Annexe building in Parliament

Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will also be issued for the operation of the monsoon session. Many BJP MPs said during the conversation that only after August 15, the information about the monsoon session is going on. Events are not possible before that. The rule is that there can be no difference of six months between two Parliament sessions. The budget session ended on 23 March due to Corona. In such a situation, it is necessary to conduct the monsoon session before 23 September.

There have been several meetings between Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla since June. The officers of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha Secretariat are engaged in preparing the outline of the Parliament session with social distancing. The meetings of the Parliamentary Committee which were stalled due to Corona have also started since July. During Parliamentary Committee meetings, a distance of six feet is being maintained between the MPs. There are regular meetings between parliamentary committees.

It is believed that even during the conduct of the Parliament session, proper distance will be maintained between the two MPs. Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will also be issued for entry and sitting in the house. Let us know that generally the monsoon session has been held in the second or third week of July. But this time due to Corona, the event was not possible in July. In such a situation, preparations are now going on to organize it from August to September.