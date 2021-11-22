Prepare to accompany the Master Chief, Spartans, Halo Infinite is already gold!

343 Industries has celebrated the end of game development, which is gearing up for its imminent release.

The illusion is more present than ever among the fans of the Master Chief, it remains less than a month to launch of Halo Infinite and we have been able to know that the development has finally concluded. Fans can rest assured, the day December 8, the 343 Industries game is coming to PC, Xbox One y Xbox Series X|S.

The development of Halo Infinite has not exactly been a bed of roses, after a disappointing demonstration in 2020, the study saw forced to delay the game to 2021, something that Phil Spencer himself publicly regretted. Despite the dramatic decision, the studio later considered delaying the game’s release again, although the date was finally kept.

The studio has shared a map with the time the game opens in each regionThe official Halo account at Twitter has published the fantastic news and they have not been slow to receive the Congratulations from other major video game accounts such as Assassin’s Creed o HITMAN 3. 343 Industries has also accompanied the news with a map of the different regions so fans can know exactly what time does the game open in his country.

Although the game has officially completed its development, the release of Halo Infinite has been resolved in a staggered fashion. The multiplayer of the game was released with great success on November 15 and you can now play it for free, while the Cooperative way It will not arrive until May 2022. The Forge is the one that will be waiting the longest, yet without date concrete. What is clear is that there will be no more delays in the development of a campaign that is captivating us.

More about: Halo Infinite.