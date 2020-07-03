“Prepare To Busan” Sequel “Peninsula” Previews High-Intensity Action And Drama

Upcoming movie “Peninsula” has dropped thrilling new stills!

The images launched on July 2 present the nerve-wracking moments of those that have returned to the land of ruins in Korea, those that have survived, and those that have gone loopy.

This “Prepare to Busan” sequel takes place 4 years after the occasions within the first movie and facilities round a gaggle of people that have been left behind to combat for his or her lives in a ruinous land. It stars Kang Dong Received, Lee Jung Hyun, Kwon Hae Hyo, Kim Min Jae, Goo Kyo Hwan, Kim Do Yoon, Lee Re, and Lee Ye Received.

Returning again residence for the primary time in 4 years, Jung Suk (Kang Dong Received) and Chul Min (Kim Do Yoon) meet the survivors of the ruined land. Regardless of having relentlessly survived for 4 years, the survivors are thrown into extra hazard as they encounter navy troopers who grow to be a much bigger risk to them than the zombies.

The portrayal of Korea’s cities in ruins in “Peninsula” can be gaining consideration for offering an unthinkable visible. Regardless of being an area that each one Korean residents are conversant in, will probably be dramatically portrayed in an unimaginable method.

This detailed background has been labored on for almost a 12 months by director Yeon Sang Ho and his staff of 250 visible results producers. To tempt the zombies who’re delicate to mild and sound, the movie will make the most of extravagant RC vehicles and automobile chasing to intensify the tempo of the plot and depth.





“Peninsula” premieres on July 15.

Watch “Prepare to Busan” under!

Watch Now

