Preparing to give vaccine to 28 lakh high risk people in Jammu and Kashmir, know who will be given vaccine

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has prepared a plan to vaccinate about 28 lakh high risk individuals in the first three phases after the process of vaccination of Corona Virus Vaccine in the Union Territory. The scheme has been prepared under the supervision of the Financial Commissioner of the Union Territory (Health and Medical Education) Atal Dullo. He has said that the vaccine will be administered through the Covin dashboard platform, which will help monitor the entire vaccination process. Dullo said that about one lakh health workers will be involved in the first phase.

The official said, in the second and third phase, seven lakh and 20 lakh high risk persons will be involved respectively. Vaccination will be done through pre-registration mode. With the help of more than 5000 trained vaccinators and 19,000 potential vaccinators, 4,000 spots have been identified to conduct vaccination in Jammu and Kashmir.

The official said that 987 ice-lined refrigerators, 795 deep freezers, 11 solar powered refrigerators, five walk-in coolers and a walk-in freezer are available for the vaccination process. There is a plan to have at least 100 persons vaccinated every day at each vaccination site and in this way, a total of 4.5 lakh vaccinations have been targeted to be completed throughout Jammu and Kashmir.