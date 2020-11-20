Preparing to shut down railways and flights between Delhi-Mumbai, Uddhav government approves proposal

new Delhi: In some states of the country, corona cases are increasing once again. In such a situation where the survey was started from today in Delhi. At the same time, the Maharashtra government is now considering the suspension of the airline between Delhi and Mumbai. If sources are to be believed, not only the airline but the railway service can also be stopped between the two states. Maharashtra government can take a decision soon in this regard. Also Read – Lockdown in Madhya Pradesh News: Lockdown may come again in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh’s big meeting

Let us tell you that since March 22, railways and airlines were closed in the country, but all the traffic was reopened in the direction of normalizing the economy but once again the cases of corona continued to rise in Delhi. And Maharashtra has the highest number of corona infection cases. In such a situation, the concern of the state governments has increased. In this series, as a precaution, the Maharashtra government can ban railway and air traffic between Delhi and Mumbai to prevent the spread of corona infection. Also Read – Covid 19: WHO issued a warning regarding this drug, said- no evidence of patients being cured

However, in a statement by the government, it has been said that people will be told 48 hours in advance if the government stops the airline and railway service. Let me tell you that this morning the officials spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and in view of the ever increasing corona case in Delhi, it has been proposed that traffic between the two states be stopped. Please tell that Uddhav Thackeray has given instructions to pursue this proposal. Also Read – India Coronavirus Updates: More than 9 million people died of corona in the country, 584 people died in 24 hours