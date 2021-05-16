Prerna Keshwani is an Indian actress and style. She used to be born on 19 July 1999 and Prerana Keshwani age is ready 22 years in 2021. In 2019, she auditioned for the Reliance Omit MP – 2019 contest, throughout the Indore auditions however she used to be rejected prior to however she didn’t surrender, She auditioned once more and used to be shortlisted as a town finalist. Within the culminating spherical of decisions in Indore, she used to be finalized as one of the crucial best 20 delegates. On this Webseries International put up are going to discuss Prerna Keshwani Wiki, Biography, Age, Peak, Boyfriend, Internet Collection Identify, Photographs.

She were given educated through the Global Competition Instructor Alesia Raut, After this, her adventure began within the trade, after which she did many TV presentations TV serials and ramp presentations. She used to be featured in Megastar Bharat Television serial Savdhaan India Which she were given the reinforce of Indore’s Style choreographer Abhinit Singh by which she did many works performed as pass judgement on, showstopper, visitor in some presentations, and come with many awards. Prerna Keshwani many internet collection will quickly unencumber on other OTT platforms.

Prerna Keshwani Private Data

Actual Identify Prerna Keshwani Nickname Sonu Career Actress, Fashion Instagram prernakeshwani6 (3K Fans) Date Of Delivery 19 July 1999 Age 22 years Zodiac Signal Most cancers Delivery Position Alirajpur Present Town Indore Faith Hindu Nationality Indian Faculty No longer Identified School No longer Identified Qualification No longer Identified

Prerna Keshwani Circle of relatives, Boyfriend / Husband / Marital Standing

Prerna Keshwani Folks Father: no longer recognized

Mom: no longer recognized Siblings no longer recognized Marital Standing Single Husband N/A Boyfriend No longer Identified Youngsters N/A

Prerna Keshwani Frame measurements Peak, Weight, Measurement

Weight In Kilograms – 50 KG

In Kilos – 110.23 lbs Peak In centimeters- 162 cm

In meters- 1.62 m

In Ft Inches-5 toes 4 inches Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Frame Measurements 34-28-30

Prerna Keshwani Internet Collection Names

Video Name upcoming internet collection PUDDAN upcoming internet collection Roohdar upcoming internet collection

Prerna Keshwani Supply Of Source of revenue

Supply Of Source of revenue Modeling, Serials Wage Fees rely on Paintings Web Value Up to date Quickly

Prerna Keshwani Leisure pursuits and Favorite Issues

Fav. Actor Ranbir Singh, Kartik Aryan Fav. Actress Deepika Padukone , Madhuri Dixit Fav. Colour Black, Blue Fav. Film Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! Fav. Sports activities No longer Identified Leisure pursuits Travelling

Prerna Keshwani Photographs

