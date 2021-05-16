Prerna Keshwani is an Indian actress and style. She used to be born on 19 July 1999 and Prerana Keshwani age is ready 22 years in 2021. In 2019, she auditioned for the Reliance Omit MP – 2019 contest, throughout the Indore auditions however she used to be rejected prior to however she didn’t surrender, She auditioned once more and used to be shortlisted as a town finalist. Within the culminating spherical of decisions in Indore, she used to be finalized as one of the crucial best 20 delegates. On this Webseries International put up are going to discuss Prerna Keshwani Wiki, Biography, Age, Peak, Boyfriend, Internet Collection Identify, Photographs.
She were given educated through the Global Competition Instructor Alesia Raut, After this, her adventure began within the trade, after which she did many TV presentations TV serials and ramp presentations. She used to be featured in Megastar Bharat Television serial Savdhaan India Which she were given the reinforce of Indore’s Style choreographer Abhinit Singh by which she did many works performed as pass judgement on, showstopper, visitor in some presentations, and come with many awards. Prerna Keshwani many internet collection will quickly unencumber on other OTT platforms.
Prerna Keshwani Private Data
|Actual Identify
|Prerna Keshwani
|Nickname
|Sonu
|Career
|Actress, Fashion
|prernakeshwani6 (3K Fans)
|Date Of Delivery
|19 July 1999
|Age
|22 years
|Zodiac Signal
|Most cancers
|Delivery Position
|Alirajpur
|Present Town
|Indore
|Faith
|Hindu
|Nationality
|Indian
|Faculty
|No longer Identified
|School
|No longer Identified
|Qualification
|No longer Identified
Prerna Keshwani Circle of relatives, Boyfriend / Husband / Marital Standing
|Prerna Keshwani Folks
|Father: no longer recognized
Mom: no longer recognized
|Siblings
|no longer recognized
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Husband
|N/A
|Boyfriend
|No longer Identified
|Youngsters
|N/A
Prerna Keshwani Frame measurements Peak, Weight, Measurement
|Weight
|In Kilograms – 50 KG
In Kilos – 110.23 lbs
|Peak
|In centimeters- 162 cm
In meters- 1.62 m
In Ft Inches-5 toes 4 inches
|Eye Color
|Black
|Hair Color
|Black
|Frame Measurements
|34-28-30
Prerna Keshwani Internet Collection Names
|Video Name
|upcoming internet collection
|PUDDAN
|upcoming internet collection
|Roohdar
|upcoming internet collection
Prerna Keshwani Supply Of Source of revenue
|Supply Of Source of revenue
|Modeling, Serials
|Wage
|Fees rely on Paintings
|Web Value
|Up to date Quickly
Prerna Keshwani Leisure pursuits and Favorite Issues
|Fav. Actor
|Ranbir Singh, Kartik Aryan
|Fav. Actress
|Deepika Padukone , Madhuri Dixit
|Fav. Colour
|Black, Blue
|Fav. Film
|Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!
|Fav. Sports activities
|No longer Identified
|Leisure pursuits
|Travelling