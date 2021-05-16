Prerna Keshwani Wiki, Biography, Age, Peak, Boyfriend, Internet Collection Identify, Photographs

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Prerna Keshwani Wiki, Biography, Age, Peak, Boyfriend, Internet Collection Identify, Photographs

Prerna Keshwani is an Indian actress and style. She used to be born on 19 July 1999 and Prerana Keshwani age is ready 22 years in 2021.  In 2019, she auditioned for the Reliance Omit MP – 2019 contest, throughout the Indore auditions however she used to be rejected prior to however she didn’t surrender, She auditioned once more and used to be shortlisted as a town finalist. Within the culminating spherical of decisions in Indore, she used to be finalized as one of the crucial best 20 delegates. On this Webseries International put up are going to discuss Prerna Keshwani Wiki, Biography, Age, Peak, Boyfriend, Internet Collection Identify, Photographs.

She were given educated through the Global Competition Instructor Alesia Raut, After this, her adventure began within the trade, after which she did many TV presentations TV serials and ramp presentations. She used to be featured in Megastar Bharat Television serial Savdhaan India Which she were given the reinforce of Indore’s Style choreographer Abhinit Singh by which she did many works performed as pass judgement on, showstopper, visitor in some presentations, and come with many awards. Prerna Keshwani many internet collection will quickly unencumber on other OTT platforms.

Prerna Keshwani Private Data

Actual Identify Prerna Keshwani
Nickname Sonu
Career Actress, Fashion
Instagram prernakeshwani6 (3K Fans)
Date Of Delivery 19 July 1999
Age 22 years
Zodiac Signal Most cancers
Delivery Position Alirajpur
Present Town Indore
Faith Hindu
Nationality Indian
Faculty No longer Identified
School No longer Identified
Qualification No longer Identified

Prerna Keshwani Circle of relatives, Boyfriend / Husband / Marital Standing

Prerna Keshwani Folks Father: no longer recognized
Mom: no longer recognized
Siblings no longer recognized
Marital Standing Single
Husband N/A
Boyfriend No longer Identified
Youngsters N/A

 

Prerna Keshwani Frame measurements Peak, Weight, Measurement

Weight In Kilograms – 50 KG
In Kilos – 110.23 lbs
Peak In centimeters- 162 cm
In meters- 1.62 m
In Ft Inches-5 toes 4 inches
Eye Color Black
Hair Color Black
Frame Measurements 34-28-30

Prerna Keshwani Internet Collection Names

Video Name upcoming internet collection
PUDDAN upcoming internet collection
Roohdar upcoming internet collection

Prerna Keshwani Supply Of Source of revenue

Supply Of Source of revenue Modeling, Serials
Wage Fees rely on Paintings
Web Value Up to date Quickly

Prerna Keshwani Leisure pursuits and Favorite Issues

Fav. Actor Ranbir Singh, Kartik Aryan
Fav. Actress Deepika Padukone , Madhuri Dixit
Fav. Colour Black, Blue
Fav. Film Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!
Fav. Sports activities No longer Identified
Leisure pursuits Travelling

Prerna Keshwani Photographs

