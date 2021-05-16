Prerna Keshwani Wiki Biography, Internet Sequence, Films, Footage Age, Peak And Different Main points

Prerna Keshwani is an actress and fashion who works in film, TV serial and song video. Prerna Keshwani has at all times dream to paintings within the leisure global. She began he profession with modelling and print shoot, then after she were given damage in TV serial. Now, she is related to many OTT platform and proceed running in internet sequence. Prerna part dozen internet sequence will unencumber quickly on other OTT’s platform.

Prerna is a health freak and does dance, aerobic, frame workouts ceaselessly. She takes a balanced nutrition to stay herself have compatibility. This fascinating good looks showcases her skills on social media platforms and is slightly well-known. Prerna is rattling excellent & inventive with all her paintings and at the moment has an enormous fan base on Instagram.

Bio/Wiki
Nick Identify Sonu
Career Actress | Fashion
Debut Sawdhan India
Non-public Knowledge
Date of beginning 19 Jul 1999
Age 21 years (in 2020)
Start position Indore, Madhya Pradesh
Present Town Mumbai, India
Present Deal with Mumbai, India
Nationality Indian
Languages(s) Hindi | English
Relegion Sindhi
Zodiac Signal Virgo
Leisure pursuits
Peak 5 ft 4 inch
Weight 50 kg
Pores and skin Tone Truthful
Hair Colour Brown and black
Eye Colour Black
Determine 34-28-30
Circle of relatives
Father’s Identify replace quickly
Mom’s Identify replace quickly
Brother’s Identify replace quickly
Sister’s Identify replace quickly
Boy Pal/Affairs/Marital Standing
Marital Standing Unmarried
Marriage Day
Partner Identify
About Youngsters
Schooling and Award(s)
Schooling
Award(s)
Social Media
Wikipedia
IMDB https://www.imdb.com/title/nm12461048/
Fb
Twitter
Instagram @prernakeshwani6
Professional Web page/E-mail
Favorites
Favourite Actress Deepika Padukone & Madhuri Dixit
Favourite Sports activities Cricket
Favourite Movie Hum apke hai koun
Favourite Singer Kishore Kumar
Favourite Automobile
Favourite Motorcycle KTM
According to Film Fees Rely on paintings

Prerna Keshwani motion pictures, serial and internet sequence

Roohdar internet sequence Bolly Popularity
Video Name internet sequence Cine Top
Love Swapping internet sequence
Savdhan India Crime Display

 

Prerna Keshwani internet sequence Roohdaar Trailer

