Prerna Keshwani Wiki Biography, Internet Sequence, Films, Footage Age, Peak and different Main points

Prerna Keshwani is an actress and fashion who works in film, TV serial and song video. Prerna Keshwani has at all times dream to paintings within the leisure global. She began he profession with modelling and print shoot, then after she were given damage in TV serial. Now, she is related to many OTT platform and proceed running in internet sequence. Prerna part dozen internet sequence will unencumber quickly on other OTT’s platform.
Prerna is a health freak and does dance, aerobic, frame workouts ceaselessly. She takes a balanced nutrition to stay herself have compatibility. This fascinating good looks showcases her skills on social media platforms and is slightly well-known. Prerna is rattling excellent & inventive with all her paintings and at the moment has an enormous fan base on Instagram.
|Bio/Wiki
|Nick Identify
|Sonu
|Career
|Actress | Fashion
|Debut
|Sawdhan India
|Non-public Knowledge
|Date of beginning
|19 Jul 1999
|Age
|21 years (in 2020)
|Start position
|Indore, Madhya Pradesh
|Present Town
|Mumbai, India
|Present Deal with
|Mumbai, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Languages(s)
|Hindi | English
|Relegion
|Sindhi
|Zodiac Signal
|Virgo
|Leisure pursuits
|Peak
|5 ft 4 inch
|Weight
|50 kg
|Pores and skin Tone
|Truthful
|Hair Colour
|Brown and black
|Eye Colour
|Black
|Determine
|34-28-30
|Circle of relatives
|Father’s Identify
|replace quickly
|Mom’s Identify
|replace quickly
|Brother’s Identify
|replace quickly
|Sister’s Identify
|replace quickly
|Boy Pal/Affairs/Marital Standing
|Marital Standing
|Unmarried
|Marriage Day
|Partner Identify
|About Youngsters
|Schooling and Award(s)
|Schooling
|Award(s)
|Social Media
|Wikipedia
|IMDB
|https://www.imdb.com/title/nm12461048/
|Fb
|@prernakeshwani6
|Professional Web page/E-mail
|Favorites
|Favourite Actress
|Deepika Padukone & Madhuri Dixit
|Favourite Sports activities
|Cricket
|Favourite Movie
|Hum apke hai koun
|Favourite Singer
|Kishore Kumar
|Favourite Automobile
|Favourite Motorcycle
|KTM
|According to Film Fees
|Rely on paintings
Prerna Keshwani motion pictures, serial and internet sequence
|Roohdar
|internet sequence
|Bolly Popularity
|Video Name
|internet sequence
|Cine Top
|Love Swapping
|internet sequence
|Savdhan India
|Crime Display