“Present Me The Money 9” Announces Producer Lineup

The producers have been revealed for the most recent season of “Present Me the Money”!

On August 18, Mnet revealed on Instagram that the lineup for the ninth season of the rap competitors present will encompass Dynamic Duo, Paloalto, Zion.T, Code Kunst, BewhY, JUSTHIS, Giriboy, and GroovyRoom.

JUSTHIS shall be becoming a member of “Present Me the Money” for the primary time as a producer, and so will BewhY, who beforehand appeared as a contestant on “Present Me the Money 5” and ended up successful the season. The remainder of the artists have labored as producers in earlier seasons of the present.

In response to studies, “Present Me the Money 9” plans to showcase a brand new system of competitors. The greatest distinction within the new season would be the ultimate prize. The winner of “Present Me the Money 9” will obtain the title of “Younger Boss” as the brand new protagonist of the Korean hip hop scene. Together with the prize cash given in earlier seasons, the winner will obtain a substantial funding of their music manufacturing, from album manufacturing, concert events, advertising and marketing, and different enterprise ventures.

“Present Me the Money 9” will air someday within the second half of the yr.

