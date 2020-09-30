A lot-loved culinary competitors The Nice British Bake Off returned to our screens final week, with a brand new batch of contestants coming into the COVID-compliant tent for sequence 11 – nonetheless it wasn’t simply the bakers making their debut on the show.

Comic Matt Lucas made his first look on Bake Off after changing Sandi Toksvig as Noel Fielding’s whimsical co-host and cake-tasting partner-in-crime, and whereas some have been apprehensive about the change in presenter – principally as a consequence of Toksvig and Fielding’s unparalleled chemistry – Lucas knocked it out of the park. His opening Boris Johnson impression was each topical and spot-on, he cracked delightfully foolish jokes all through and reassured an upset Sura after the heart-stopping incident which noticed her unintentionally knock Dave’s tray of miniature desserts onto the ground.

However even when Lucas hadn’t lived as much as Toksvig’s three-year reign as the face of Bake Off, it wouldn’t have mattered an excessive amount of. Viewers would have nonetheless tuned in, recipes would have nonetheless been crudely copied by newbie pastry cooks at residence and Twitter would have nonetheless gone wild throughout every episode with freshly baked memes. Why? As a result of it’s the Bake Off format that the nation fell in love with 10 years in the past, which retains them coming again for extra every sequence.

Channel 4

Over the final decade, The Nice British Bake Off has confronted a quantity of huge modifications, from a number of channel strikes – in the phrases of rapper Drake: began from BBC Two, now we right here (Channel 4) – to the introduction of utterly new presenters and judges that adopted. Nevertheless, it’s nonetheless maintained a loyal viewers of layer cake-lovers and Battenberg buffs.

When Bake Off moved to Channel 4 from the BBC in 2017 – and authentic hosts Mel Giedroyc, Sue Perkins and choose Mary Berry give up the sequence – followers have been nervous that the show’s introduction of new personnel, Noel Fielding, Sandi Toksvig and Prue Leith, and the unfamiliar advert breaks would flip off viewers. Nevertheless, 6.5 million nonetheless tuned in to observe sequence eight’s premiere – a lower from the 10 million that watched the earlier BBC sequence’ opening, however nonetheless a scores smash for Channel 4, which recorded its highest viewing determine since the 2012 Paralympics’ opening ceremony.

As the sequence went on, it started to really feel as if nothing had modified in any respect – the Bake Off tent was utterly equivalent to earlier sequence, the contestants have been simply as various in phrases of backgrounds, careers and hobbies, and the temper was nonetheless as mild and fluffy as the lemon drizzles baked in sequence seven.

what you’re getting with Bake Off – every week could have a distinct culinary theme, with Desserts, Biscuits, Bread, Pastry and Desserts assured to be making an look, whereas every episode is split into three totally different challenges: the Signature, the Technical and lastly, the Showstopper.

BBC

The contestants’ efficiency in the Signature problem can provide them both a assured begin to the week, or a catastrophe to crawl again from, whereas the Technical problem is persistently tough because of imprecise directions from the judges and an enormous reliance on the bakers’ personal cooking expertise.

The showstopper can subsequently catapult a contender to the high – giving them probability to turn out to be Star Baker of the week – redeem a baker’s poor efficiency in the earlier rounds or push one other proper to the backside, placing them in danger of elimination.

This normal Bake Off routine, though predictable, can result in heart-warming underdog moments, outrageous but trivial drama (lest we neglect #bingate) and patisserie disasters that guarantee the sequence by no means grows previous.

The efforts of all the show’s fabulous presenters and judges shouldn’t be dismissed as merely set dressing – their performances and experience add to the show’s family-friendly, playful tone that enables viewers to flee life and flee to the Bake Off tent for an hour. However it’s the acquainted and fertile Bake Off format that retains the show in the coronary heart of its viewers and ensures the shenanigans that preserve the sequence recent.

The Nice British Bake Off airs each Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4 in 2020. When you’re searching for extra to observe take a look at our TV information.