President approves controversial agricultural bills, Akali Dal said – black day is for India

New Delhi: After President Ram Nath Kovind approved the three controversial agricultural bills on Sunday, the former NDA ally Shiromani Akali Dal has called it a black day for India. Shiromani Akali Dal President and MP Sukhbir Singh Badal said that he hoped that the President would send this bill back but he did not do so.

He said, "It is indeed a dark day for India that the President refused to act as the conscience of the nation." We had high hopes that he would return these bills to Parliament for reconsideration as demanded by the Shiromani Akali Dal and some other opposition parties. But they did not do that. "

Let us know that President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday approved three agricultural bills, due to which a political dispute has arisen at this time and especially farmers of Punjab and Haryana are protesting. According to the Gazette notification, the President approved three Bills. These Bills are – 1) Farmer Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, 2) Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Contracts and Agricultural Services Bill, 2020 and 3) Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The objective of the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 is to allow the sale of agricultural produce outside the mandis regulated by the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs) constituted by various state legislatures.

Price Assurance Contracts of Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) and the purpose of the Agricultural Services Bill is to allow contract farming.

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill regulates the production, supply, distribution of food items like cereals, pulses, potatoes, onions and edible oilseeds.

The President has approved them in the face of opposition from the way these bills were passed in Parliament. At the same time, after the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal as the Union Minister from the Modi government, opposing the farmer bills, the Shiromani Akali Dal gave yet another blow to the BJP. The party has broken a 22-year-old alliance with the Nrajag (NDA) and the BJP, intensifying the fight against the farmer bills.