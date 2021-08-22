President Biden Speaks On Afghanistan And Tropical Typhoon Henri: NPR

Annette Elizabeth Allen for NPR

In a televised cope with from the White Space, President Biden plans to replace the country on Sunday at the standing of Tropical Typhoon Henri, in addition to evacuation efforts in Afghanistan.

Henri, who made landfall in Rhode Island Sunday afternoon, has already lower energy to tens of 1000’s of houses in Rhode Island and Connecticut, in step with energy firms. Nationwide grid and EverSource. Flash flooding has additionally been reported from New Jersey to Massachusetts.

Biden has authorized emergency aid for New York, Connecticut and Rhode Island and certified the Federal Emergency Control Company to coordinate crisis aid.

Biden could also be anticipated to talk about evacuation efforts in Afghanistan. This weekend, 23 US army flights evacuated about 3,900 other folks from the rustic and 35 coalition planes evacuated any other 3,900, the White Space stated. stated. This brings the overall evacuations to greater than 25,000 since Afghanistan fell to the Taliban ultimate week.

Biden will discuss from the Roosevelt Room starting at 4 p.m. ET.

