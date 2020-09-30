President Donald Trump Tells Hate Group Proud Boys to ‘Stand Back and Stand By’

President Donald Trump shocked many within the nation on Tuesday with a remark that appeared to be a sign to the violent white nationalist group Proud Boys.

Throughout President Trump’s first presidential debate with Democratic challenger Joe Biden, Trump was pressed by debate moderator, Fox Information’ Chris Wallace, to condemn white supremacist teams. Trump ignored the query, however when Wallace requested a second time, Trump responded: “Proud Boys, stand again and stand by.” He then made reference to violence on the far left. “However I’ll let you know what, someone’s gotta do one thing about Antifa and the left as a result of this isn’t a proper wing downside, this can be a left wing downside,” he stated.

The reference to Proud Boys immediately stirred outrage amongst viewers who linked it to the Proud Boys, a company described by the Southern Poverty Legislation Middle as a violent white nationalist group related to an ideology that falls below common hate. There was additionally anger directed to Wallace for failing to problem Trump on the comment.

Comic Andy Richter stated it sounded “just like the phrases of a commander to his troops.”

He informed the Proud Boys to “stand again and stand by.” Stand by for what? And holy shit these positive sounded just like the phrases of a commander to his troops. — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) September 30, 2020

Showrunner David Simon famous it as a low level for the occupant of the nation’s highest workplace.

The President of america, given the specific request and alternative, declined to condemn white supremacists and informed the Proud Boys “to stand by.” For what, additional directions. I’m ashamed for my nation and the world watching this shitshow. — David Simon (@AoDespair) September 30, 2020

Actor-comedian Billy Eichner slammed Trump for being what he termed “a vile, racist b—-.”

The truth that Trump stated Proud Boys ought to “stand by” is without doubt one of the most disgusting, harmful issues that might have presumably been stated. What a vile, racist bitch. Vote this motherfucker out. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) September 30, 2020

Actor Meredith Salenger expressed her dismay.

The President of america refused to condemn white supremacy and he gave the go forward to the “proud boys” a.okay.a. the Nazis to “stand by”& not solely that however to go to the polls and intimidate individuals wanting to vote. Proper earlier than our eyes https://t.co/PkbgKpcbwO — Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) September 30, 2020

Actors Kerry Washington and Sophia Bush urged debate viewers to channel their anger into turning out on Election Day, Nov. 3.

As soon as once more. He refuses to condemn White supremacy. PAY ATTENTION FOLKS. Please vote. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 30, 2020

Trump calling on the Proud Boys — a home terrorist group — to “stand by?” One other barely veiled menace of violence. He’s abhorrent. — Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) September 30, 2020

Trump’s remark was among the many low factors of a debate marked by testy exchanges, crosstalk, private insults and a common lack of civility through the 90-minute alternate. Biden at one level informed Trump to “shut up” after repeated interruptions. Trump took goal at Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, repeatedly stating accusations that the previous Vice President’s son enriched himself by corrupt means in Russia and the Ukraine whereas his father was within the Obama administration.