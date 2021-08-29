President Kovind reached Ramnagari, stated – Ayodhya with out Ram, no longer Ayodhya

President Ram Nath Kovind visits Ayodhya President Ram Nath Kovind visited Ayodhya on Sunday and began a Ramayana seminar within the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath and others.Additionally Learn – Basis stone of the primary AYUSH College used to be laid in UP, President stated – Well being performs a very powerful function in controlling corona

Emphasizing the significance of Lord Ram within the context of this town, the President stated, "Ayodhya with out Ram isn't Ayodhya. The place there's Ram, there's Ayodhya. Lord Rama is living on this town completely and therefore this position is Ayodhya in true sense.

Deputy Leader Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma and Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Vikram Jardosh had been additionally provide at the instance.