President Obama Debunks Trump’s Conspiracy Theories on ‘Kimmel Reside’

President Barack Obama has dismissed President Donald Trump’s notion that in 2011, in the course of the Obama administration, a Navy Seal workforce killed a physique double and never Osama Bin Laden.

In October, Trump retweeted a declare from a Twitter account that has since been suspended that alleged Bin Laden may nonetheless be alive, and “Biden and Obama could have had Seal Crew 6 killed.”

Talking with Obama on “Jimmy Kimmel Reside!” on Thursday night time, Kimmel requested: “You’ve bought this man who, by the way in which, I’m positive, you already know, floated the concept they didn’t really kill Bin Laden. You killed like Bizarre Al or one thing like that. Did you kill Bizarre Al Yancovic?”

“I imply, it might be preposterous aside from the truth that it’s the President of america re-tweeting it,” Obama replied. “And while you had one of many members of the Seal workforce responding, understanding the dangers he and his fellow Seal members took – something might have occurred… that’s simply not what you need out of a Commander in Chief.”

Navy Seals have been additionally referenced when Kimmel requested Obama if there have been locations somebody might disguise within the White Home, “Like if, say, they have been going to be eliminated, are there little cubby holes or something we must always find out about?”

“Effectively, I believe we are able to all the time ship the Navy Seals in there to dig them out,” Obama replied.

Obama was on the present to advertise his memoir, “A Promised Land,” a weighty 701-page tome. “Did you make it that lengthy to verify Trump by no means reads it?,” Kimmel requested. “You realize, I don’t assume it might have needed to be 700 to verify he doesn’t learn it,” Obama replied to a lot applause. “However as I mentioned, within the preface, I didn’t begin off wanting to jot down a e book that lengthy, however as you begin entering into it, you understand – to start with, I would like individuals to grasp how I used to be making choices, what we have been coping with, the monetary disaster or with Iran or these different points.”

Obama was fulsome in his reward of his predecessor George W. Bush, describing him as a “good man” and a “patriot.” “He ordered everyone on his workforce to work seamlessly with us on the transition. Couldn’t have been extra gracious, couldn’t have been extra useful. And that really helped us have the ability to get a headstart on attempting to stem what might have been a fantastic despair as a substitute of a fantastic recession.”

The memoir bought 890,000 copies within the U.S. and Canada within the first 24 hours of launch, setting a document for writer Crown, an imprint of Penguin Random Home.