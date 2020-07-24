President Obama Is Michelle Obama’s First Guest on New Spotify Podcast

No shocker right here: Within the premiere episode of Michelle Obama’s Spotify podcast, she sits down for a one-on-one dialog together with her husband, former President Barack Obama.

The primary episode of “The Michelle Obama Podcast” with the previous First Couple launches July 29 completely on Spotify worldwide. Barack and Michelle Obama discuss their life collectively since leaving the White Home in 2016 — and through quarantine — in a dialogue focusing on People’ relationship with group in a time of social turmoil.

“Given all the pieces that’s going on proper now, from the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and the continuing protests and conversations which can be testing our endurance — and our consciences… to not point out all of the challenges we’re experiencing because of the pandemic, I believe that today, lots of people are questioning simply the place and the way they’ll match right into a group,” Michelle says within the episode’s introduction.

She explains that she invited Barack as her first visitor “as a result of he’s navigated these questions all through the course of his life. In some ways, you’ll be able to see his total profession as a continuing dialog and evolution along with his relationship to a bigger and bigger group.”

After all, the unstated motive he’s her lead-off visitor is that the 44th U.S. president is more likely to be her largest draw as she angles to domesticate an viewers for “The Michelle Obama Podcast.” Spotify, too, is banking on the First Couple’s interaction to seize new listeners for its increasing podcast enterprise.

In speaking about their totally different backgrounds rising up, Barack teases Michelle that her household was like “the Black ‘Depart It to Beavers’… solely factor lacking was the canine.”

The couple additionally banter about being cooped up throughout COVID-19. “Like most People, we’ve been spending loads of time collectively in quarantine,” Michelle says, opening the door for Barack to crack, “You don’t appear too blissful about that” earlier than he admits, “I’ve been loving it.” Michelle responds, “Yeah, I’ve been having a good time. However we’ve had some fascinating conversations… as a result of these are some loopy instances.”

Subsequent episodes of “The Michelle Obama Podcast” will characteristic Washington Put up columnist Michele Norris on “self within the time of COVID”; Dr. Sharon Malone, spouse of former U.S. Legal professional Normal Eric Holder, discussing ladies’s well being; her older brother, Craig Robinson, speaking about sibling relationships, and a subsequent episode with Craig and her mother, Marian Robinson; Conan O’Brien on marriage; and pals Malone, Kelly Dibble and Denielle Pemberton-Heard in a dialog about friendships.

Michelle Obama additionally will converse with Valerie Jarrett, former adviser to President Obama, about mentorship, and host a roundtable on mentees with Obama workers members Chynna Clayton, Yene Damtew and Kristin Jones.

“The Michelle Obama Podcast” is the primary venture from Larger Floor, the Obamas’ media manufacturing agency, for Spotify underneath their unique multiyear pact.



Barack and Michelle Obama recording the primary episode of her podcast. Credit score: Courtesy of Spotify

“After I left the White Home, I did loads of reflecting again on my life — not simply on the large moments on the White Home, however on the small ones,” Michelle says within the intro to episode 1. “Going again by means of these reminiscences jogged my memory that the principle reality of my story isn’t something I did as First Woman, however the experiences that make me who I’m… And that’s what I hope this podcast will be: a spot for us to discover massive subjects collectively.”

Watch the teaser trailer for “The Michelle Obama Podcast”: