President of Conmebol invited Grupo Pachuca to play the Libertadores

On the occasion of the recent Induction Ceremony of the International Soccer Hall of Fame that Grupo Pachuca carried out on March 15, the president of CONMEBOL, Alexander Dominguezsent a message of congratulations to the organizers of the football museum event and extended an invitation to the club Pachuca and Leon so that they can participate in a future edition of the Liberators cup.

Through a message published on social networks of the Tuzos, Alexander Dominguez appeared in a video in which he spoke about the tenth Hall of Fame ceremony and pointed out that both Grupo Pachuca clubs will be invited to be part of the teams that compete in the Copa Libertadores de America.

It should be noted that the president of CONMEBOL went personally to Jesus Martinez, who is the president of Grupo Pachuca. After acknowledging his effort to recognize the best exponents of soccer worldwide, the boss of Conmebol stated the following:

León and Pachuca were invited to the Libertadores (Photo: Courtesy / Club León)

“I reiterate my participation so that you come back and, at least you are encouraged, and play the Copa Libertadores. Just as you did in the South American you can put one of your plates in the Copa Libertadores”.

In relation to the ceremony in which players such as Oswaldo Sánchez, Ronaldhino and other players were recognized, Alejandro Domínguez praised the investiture, for which he also offered his support to carry out more ceremonies of such caliber that recall the best of football.

It should be noted that the president of Conmebol could not attend the ceremony for reasons that he did not reveal, but that he did claim to have followed at a distance.

Jesús Martínez, is the president of Grupo Pachuca (Photo: Twitter/ @Tuzos)

“Dear friend Jesus. I know that the investiture was a success, I have no doubt. I know you and I know the affection you have for our beloved sport, recognizing people and those who make and made history. You have my support, you know I would have liked to be with you”.

In editions, the president of Conmebol had already pointed out the absence of Mexico from South American tournaments. At the FIFA Congress, held in Doha, Qatar, Domínguez spoke about Mexican soccer and Liga MX and how they are missed in Conmebol and Libertadores.

“Mexico is a country as soccer-loving as the South American teams are, and after many of having played in Liberators cup, South American and the America Cup Suddenly not having Mexico, the rivalry is missed because Mexico is passion,” he said.

This was the ceremony of the tenth investiture of the Hall of Fame

Tenth Investiture Ceremony of the Football Hall of Fame (Photo: YouTube/Marca Claro)

After two years of absence, he started the Hall of Fame Number 10 Induction Ceremony. From the Gota de Plata Auditorium, Pachuca, Hidalgo, figures such as Ronaldinho, Oswaldo Sanchez, Maribel Dominguez and other awardees gathered to receive recognition in the Hall of Fame.

The event began at 6:00 p.m. in central Mexico. Different figures from Mexican and international soccer gathered at the venue to witness the ceremony. As the first number came out omar fayad, Governor of Hidalgoto welcome the entire public and celebrate the reactivation of the event, since it had to be suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony began with the award to Jesús del Muro, followed by figures such as Didi Waldir PereiraRobert Carlos, Raul Gonzalez BlancoFabio Cannavaro, Vicente Pereda, Oswaldo SanchezPablo Larios, Antonio Carlos SantosPia Sundhage, Maribel Dominguez and Ronaldinho.

