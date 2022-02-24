President of the Mexican Tennis Open supported Alexander Zverev: “This is his home”

Zverev’s violent reaction in Mexico

During the second day of activities of the ATP 500 held in Acapulco, Guerrero, the spotlight turned on one of the candidates to win the trophy in 2022. Alexander Zverev was expelled from the tournament due to the aggression he exerted against the chair umpire in charge of sanctioning the doubles duel in which he was eliminated along with Marcelo Melo. Despite the controversy and criticism generated by his attitude, the president of the Abierto Mexicano de Tenis (AMT), Raúl Zurutuza supported him and did not close the doors.

During a press conference after the organizing authorities notified the disqualification of the 2021 AMT defending championZurutuza lamented the facts. Although he condemned the unsportsmanlike conduct of Sascha and apologized to the fans, denied that the third best tennis player in the world has closed doors to return in the 2023 edition of the tournament held in Mexico.

“Like everything in life, you have to accept the consequences of your actions. Sascha He is very sad about that reaction and well, we simply (we want to tell him) that we are very sorry that this has happened and we reiterate that this is your home. He is the defending champion of the tournament. He has been incredibly supportive of the tournament ever since he started his career. Now it’s our turn to support him too, I believe that the page should be turned”, he declared before the media.

Alexander Zverev hit the judge’s chair with his racket after being eliminated from the doubles tournament at the Mexican Tennis Open in Acapulco, Guerrero (Photo: REUTERS)

And it is that in the course of February 22, after being eliminated at the hands of the duo made up of Lloyd Glasspool y Harri Heliövaara, the German conducted unsportsmanlike conduct against the Italian judge Alessandro Germani. After shaking hands with the winners of the round of 16, she walked over to his place with a marked frown, her gaze fixed on the top of her chair as she enunciated a series of sentences.

When he stood on the edge of the field of play delivered three blows to the judge’s seat, who had to dodge one of them to avoid the impact on his foot. Although the whistles of the public denoted disgust and disapproval, none of the players made an attempt to reassure Sascha. After sitting for a few seconds, he stood up again and continued with the insults to finish with a fourth blow. At that moment, Germani left the facility.

According to Zurutuza’s testimony to the media ESPNthe decision to disqualify the German from the AMT was not taken by the Organizing Committee. Conversely, ceded responsibility to the ATP and the supervisor who, after having deliberated for two hours, made the determination known around 1:30 in the morning of Wednesday, February 23.

Raúl Zurutuza, director of the Mexican Tennis Open, gave his support to Alexander Zverev after being disqualified from the 2022 tournament (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

With his disqualification, the AMT of Acapulco, Guerrero, suffered one of the most important casualties in its cartel. And it is that in addition to being considered in the top 3 of the best tennis players in the world, Zverev also missed the opportunity to endorse the scepter that was awarded in 2021 against the Greek Stéfanos Tsitsipas in the individual men’s branch.

After his disqualification, the German posted a message on his Instagram account. In the text he claimed to feel sorry for his behavioras well as having apologized privately to the chair umpire. “I am disappointed in myself. It shouldn’t have happened and there is no excuse. I must also apologize to my fans, the tournament and the sport I love”, she concluded.

With the absence of the 24-year-old tennis player, the way was left open for other exponents such as Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini win the trophy in the 2022 edition.

