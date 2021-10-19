President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi prolong Eid Milad Un Nabi greetings

New Delhi : President Ram Nath Kovind and High Minister Narendra Modi have given just right needs to the countrymen at the instance of Eid Milad Un Nabi.Additionally Learn – Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021 Needs: Ship Eid-e-Milad Un Nabi Greetings for your family members

President Ram Nath Kovind in his message stated, ‘At the auspicious instance of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, I prolong my greetings to all of the countrymen, particularly our Muslim brothers and sisters. Allow us to all take inspiration from the lifetime of Prophet Muhammad and paintings for the prosperity of the society and to handle peace and happiness within the nation. Additionally Learn – Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021: When is Eid Milad-un-Nabi, know its historical past and significance

At the auspicious instance of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, I prolong greetings to all of the countrymen, particularly our Muslim brothers and sisters. Allow us to all take inspiration from the lifetime of Prophet Muhammad and paintings for the prosperity of the society and to handle peace and happiness within the nation. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 19, 2021

Additionally Learn – Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi stated, Modiji, quit Jammu and Kashmir to Biharis for 15 days, then see

High Minister Narendra Modi stated in his message, ‘Glad Milad-un-Nabi. Might there be peace and prosperity in all places. Might love and brotherhood win. Glad Eid!’