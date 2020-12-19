Entertainment

President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Goa on a two-day visit, to attend 60th Liberation Day celebrations

December 19, 2020
2 Min Read

Panaji: President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Goa on Saturday as part of his two-day visit where he would participate in the state’s 60th Liberation Day celebrations. On arrival of Kovind at South Goa’s Debolim Airport, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant welcomed him. Also Read – School Reopening News: Relatives are Corona infected, now teachers will not be able to go to school in this state, CM issued instructions

Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet that the President will attend the inaugural function of the 60th Goa Liberation Day celebrations. Goa was liberated from Portuguese rule on 19 December 1961. Official sources said that Kovind will stay at Cabo Raj Niwas, which is the official residence of the Governor of Goa in Dona Paula. Also Read – Kisan Andolan: Opposition leaders meet President Kovind, request to repeal new agricultural laws

The President will pay tribute to the martyrs of the Goa Liberation War at Azad Maidan in Panaji in the evening. He will then attend the Goa Liberation Day celebrations. We will then formally launch the cultural program at 6 pm. Kovind will leave from here on Sunday evening. He will also address a public meeting held in DB Bandodkar Maidan.

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.