President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Goa on a two-day visit, to attend 60th Liberation Day celebrations

Panaji: President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Goa on Saturday as part of his two-day visit where he would participate in the state's 60th Liberation Day celebrations. On arrival of Kovind at South Goa's Debolim Airport, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant welcomed him.

Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a tweet that the President will attend the inaugural function of the 60th Goa Liberation Day celebrations. Goa was liberated from Portuguese rule on 19 December 1961. Official sources said that Kovind will stay at Cabo Raj Niwas, which is the official residence of the Governor of Goa in Dona Paula.

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Goa today on his two-day visit to mark the occasion of 60th Goa Liberation Day. The President was received at Goa airport by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and CM Pramod Sawant: CMO

The President will pay tribute to the martyrs of the Goa Liberation War at Azad Maidan in Panaji in the evening. He will then attend the Goa Liberation Day celebrations. We will then formally launch the cultural program at 6 pm. Kovind will leave from here on Sunday evening. He will also address a public meeting held in DB Bandodkar Maidan.