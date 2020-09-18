President Ramnath Kovind accepts Harsimrat Kaur Badal’s resignation, has left the post in protest against agricultural bills

new Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday. Kaur resigned from the Union Cabinet on Thursday in protest against three bills related to agriculture. Also Read – Kisan Samiti announced – ‘Stop Rail’ movement from 24 to 26 September to protest against agricultural reform bills

Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement, “The President of India has immediately accepted the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur Badal from the Union Cabinet on the advice of the Prime Minister”. Additional charge of Ministry of Processing Industries is assigned. Tomar has several departments including Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Rural Development and Ministry of Panchayati Raj. Also Read – Why there is opposition to the Agricultural Bill in Punjab, farmers fear – Mandis should not end anywhere

Kaur tweeted just hours before the passage of these Bills in the Lok Sabha, “I have resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against the anti-farmer ordinances and Bills.” Proud to stand with her as daughter and sister of farmers. ” Also Read – Agricultural Reforms Bill: PM Modi said- Agricultural Reforms Bill will free farmers from middlemen and their profits will increase

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, the Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and the Agreements Bill on Agricultural Services. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill has already been passed.

However, after the resignation of Harsimrat Kaur, the Akali Dal said that support to the central government will continue. There is not going to be any change in this. Let us know that there are tremendous demonstrations in Punjab regarding the farmers bill. Farmers are on the streets and are opposing this bill of the central government. The Congress government of Punjab has supported the farmers.