President Trump Claims Election Fraud and Blasts ‘Large Media’

UPDATED: President Trump claimed on Thursday, with out proof, that the election is being stolen from him, and blasted “Large Media” and “Large Tech” for so-called interference.

Trump made a prolonged deal with from the White Home briefing room, his first look since early Wednesday morning. He claimed that he’ll win if “authorized votes” are counted, however alleged that native election officers are working handy the victory to Joe Biden.

“For those who depend the authorized votes I simply win,” he stated. “For those who depend the unlawful votes they will attempt to steal the election from us.”

Trump made the claims with out providing supporting proof. He cited a number of authorized instances across the nation, the place his marketing campaign has alleged that Republican observers weren’t allowed to view the counting course of.

“There’s going to be a whole lot of litigation,” he stated. “It’s going to finish up maybe on the highest court docket within the land. We are able to’t have an election stolen like this.”

Trump had earlier made a collection of comparable claims on Twitter, the place they have been flagged for being doubtlessly deceptive. One learn “STOP THE FRAUD!”

Trump complained about polls that confirmed him doing considerably worse than his exhibiting in numerous states on Election Day, which he alleged was designed to suppress turnout amongst his supporters. He singled out the Quinnipiac College Ballot, saying it “was improper each time that I do know of,” together with predicting Biden would win in Florida and Ohio, states Trump secured within the election.

“We received these and many different victories regardless of historic election interference from Large Media, Large Cash and Large Tech,” he stated.

In a press release to Selection, Doug Schwartz, affiliate vice chairman and director of the Quinnipiac College Ballot, defended the group’s document and strategies.

“For greater than twenty years, the Quinnipiac College Ballot has been a highly-trusted supply of opinion surveys with a stellar observe document,” Schwartz stated. “We stand behind our methodology and the polling trade gives useful insights into altering political beliefs over time. We study with every election cycle and our specialists will look at our polling strategies and make any essential changes in future years.”

MSNBC lower away from Trump’s briefing after his opening remarks. CNN carried the briefing, however warned that it might probably comprise misinformation.

“The president is watching the lights exit on his presidency,” correspondent Jim Acosta stated earlier than the briefing.

Acosta prompt that the president’s remarks ought to include a Surgeon Common’s warning: “What you’re about to listen to from the president of america will not be according to the info, could also be hazardous to your democracy.”

Afterward, Anderson Cooper stated that Trump’s remarks have been “unhappy” and “pathetic.”

“That’s the president of america. That’s the strongest particular person on this planet,” he stated. “And we see him like an overweight turtle on his again flailing within the sizzling solar, realizing his time is over. However he simply hasn’t accepted it and he needs to take everyone down with him together with this nation.”

Trump’s margin in a number of states is dwindling as a result of Democrats urged their voters to vote by mail as a result of pandemic, whereas Trump’s supporters largely turned out on Election Day. In locations like Michigan and Pennsylvania, the Election Day vote obtained counted first, and it has taken further time to depend the mail ballots. The Republican legislatures in these states refused to permit mail ballots to be counted earlier than Election Day, citing fraud considerations. Trump blamed the ensuing “blue shift” within the relying on “Detroit” and “Philadelphia.”

“Detroit and Philadelphia, generally known as two of essentially the most corrupt political locations anyplace in our nation, simply, can’t be chargeable for engineering the end result of a presidential race,” he stated.

In Arizona, nonetheless, a lot of the remaining ballots look like mail ballots that have been dropped off on Election Day. In that state, Biden’s margin is shrinking as extra ballots are counted.

The race stays too near name, however Biden is holding leads in sufficient states to assert the presidency. His crew additionally stated he’s more likely to emerge the winner in Pennsylvania, the place Trump is at present forward by about 65,000 votes. Biden is also trailing by only a few thousand votes in Georgia, and might declare a win there.

Trump’s marketing campaign has gone to court docket in Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Michigan, however has not succeeded in stopping the vote counting.