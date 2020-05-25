President Trump Enacts Brazil Travel Ban to Stop Coronavirus Spread – Variety

President Trump issued an order on Sunday that bans entry into the U.S. for anybody who has been in Brazil throughout the earlier 14 days.

“I’ve decided that it’s within the pursuits of america to take motion to prohibit and droop the entry into america, as immigrants or nonimmigrants, of all aliens who have been bodily current throughout the Federative Republic of Brazil through the 14-day interval previous their entry or tried entry into america,” the order mentioned.

Brazil has been hit arduous by COVID-19 and has seen a big improve within the variety of confirmed circumstances not too long ago. As of Sunday, the South American nation has greater than 360,000 reported circumstances and greater than 22,000 deaths.

“Immediately’s motion will assist guarantee overseas nationals who’ve been in Brazil don’t grow to be a supply of further infections in our nation,” mentioned White Home press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. “These new restrictions don’t apply to the circulate of commerce between america and Brazil.”

The U.S. nonetheless has essentially the most circumstances of COVID-19 and deaths from the virus out of any nation on the earth. Nevertheless, some states are starting to reopen sure companies and assist kickstart the financial system. On Sunday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo mentioned the state is within the reopening section and campgrounds and sports activities groups’ services can open on Monday. Moreover, teams of 10 individuals might socially collect anyplace within the state.