President Trump Says George Floyd Would Be Proud of ‘Nice Day’ – Variety

President Trump touted the roles report Friday, and mentioned that George Floyd could be proud of a “nice day” for the nation.

Trump invoked Floyd’s identify halfway by a prolonged tackle within the Rose Backyard, through which he took credit score for a rebound within the unemployment charge.

“Hopefully, George is trying down proper now and saying there’s an amazing factor taking place for our nation,” Trump mentioned. “There’s an amazing day for him, an amazing day for everyone. It is a nice day for everyone. It is a nice, nice day in phrases of equality.”

It was not fully clear what “great point” Trump was referring to. He had spent a lot of the tackle as much as that time highlighting the morning’s jobs report, which confirmed the unemployment charge fell to 13.3% in Could from 14.7% in April.

However he additionally spoke in regards to the protests in opposition to police violence within the wake of Floyd’s dying on Could 25 — saying it was essential for regulation enforcement to “dominate the streets.” Simply earlier than mentioning Floyd by identify, nonetheless, he abruptly modified gears, studying a written assertion that endorsed equal therapy by regulation enforcement.

“Equal justice underneath the regulation should imply that each American receives equal therapy in each encounter with regulation enforcement regardless of race, coloration gender or creed,” Trump mentioned. “They must obtain honest therapy from regulation enforcement. They must obtain it. All of us noticed what occurred final week. We will’t let that occur.”

He then mentioned that Floyd could be “trying down” on “an amazing day for him.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden responded to Trump’s remarks throughout his personal tackle on the unemployment numbers.

“George Floyd’s final phrases, ‘I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe,’ have echoed all throughout this nation, and fairly frankly all over the world,” Biden mentioned. “For the president to attempt to put another phrases within the mouth of George Floyd I frankly assume is despicable. The truth that he did so on a day that black unemployment rose, Hispanic unemployment rose, black youth unemployment skyrocketed, tells you the whole lot it is advisable to learn about this man.”

Earlier, Trump had referred to himself within the third particular person in a dialogue of help for traditionally black schools and universities.

“No one’s ever executed for the black neighborhood what President Trump has executed,” he mentioned.

Later in his tackle, Trump returned to the topic of the roles report.

“At present might be in the event you assume of it the best comeback in American historical past,” he mentioned. “Our inventory market is nearly, simply quick, of an all time excessive.”

Biden spoke at Delaware State College, a traditionally black school in Dover, Del. He faulted Trump for “crowing” in regards to the jobs report, saying that he was successfully “hanging a ‘Mission Achieved’ banner.”

“The unemployment charge stays the very best it’s been in almost a century,” Biden mentioned. “He’s on the market spiking the ball, fully oblivious to the tens of hundreds of thousands of people who find themselves dealing with the best battle of their lives. These of us aren’t feeling any much less ache at this time than they had been yesterday.”