President Trump Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Must Pay for Own Security

After shifting to the U.S. and leaving the royal household behind, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should now pay for their very own safety staff, in accordance with President Trump.

Earlier than not too long ago relocating to the U.S., the couple had been dwelling in Canada beneath the watch and safety of British safety and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The worth of their safety staff was estimated to price thousands and thousands of {dollars} per yr, however who’s footing the invoice in America continues to be up within the air.

Nevertheless, Trump made it clear on Sunday that the U.S. won’t present any federal safety and the previous Duke and Duchess of Sussex should pay on their very own.

“I’m an awesome buddy and admirer of the Queen & the UK. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside completely in Canada. Now they’ve left Canada for the U.S., nonetheless, the U.S. won’t pay for their safety safety. They need to pay!” he tweeted.

Many individuals anticipate Markle, a former actor most identified for her function on “Fits,” to return to her Hollywood roots. She’s already booked a narrating function for the Disneynature documentary “Elephant,” set to debut on Disney Plus on April 3. The mission marks her first function since formally stepping away from the royal household duties.