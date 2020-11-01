President, Vice President and Prime Minister Modi greeted people on foundation day of many states including MP, Haryana

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday on the foundation day. President Kovind tweeted, ‘Heartiest greetings to the people of Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Lakshadweep on the foundation day. All these states / union territories will continue to make the country proud by becoming a symbol of peace and prosperity. Also Read – PM Modi’s fiery taunt on Rahul, will be like UP’s ‘double-double prince’

Hearty greetings to the people of Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Lakshadweep on the foundation day. All these states / union territories will continue to make the country proud by becoming a symbol of peace and prosperity. Also Read – Bihar Polls: First phase voting is clear, then NDA government will be formed in Bihar under ‘Nitish Babu’ – PM Modi – President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 1, 2020 Also Read – Bihar Polls: PM Modi roared in Lalu’s stronghold – ‘Double-double crown prince fighting to save his throne’

At the same time, the Vice President tweeted and congratulated the people of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Kerala and Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Puducherry on the Foundation Day.

My greetings and warm wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Tamil Nadu and Union Territories of Andaman & Nicobar, Lakshadweep and Pudducherry on their formation day. – Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 1, 2020

He said, “These states and union territories reflect the rich cultural and geographical diversity of India.” Naidu said, “These states have enriched the country through their natural and human resources. I wish the people of these states and union territories a happy, healthy and prosperous future. ‘

Many congratulations to the residents of Madhya Pradesh on the state’s foundation day. Greetings to the people of MP on their Statehood Day. The state is making remarkable progress in key sectors and is making a long-lasting contribution in realizing our dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated the people of the state on the foundation day of the respective states through a series of tweets. Modi said, ‘Happy Karnataka Rajyotsava to my sister and brothers of Karnataka. Due to the strength and skill of the people of the state, Karnataka is touching new heights of progress. ‘He said,’ I pray for the well-being and good health of the people of Karnataka. ‘

Kerala Piravi day wishes to the wonderful people of Kerala, who have always made indelible contributions to India’s growth. Kerala’s natural beauty has made it among the most popular destinations, drawing people from all over the world. Praying for Kerala’s continuous progress. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2020

Modi congratulated the people of Andhra Pradesh and said that the state is synonymous with hard work and compassion. He greeted the people of Kerala on Kerala Piravi day and said that he has always made matchless contribution in the growth of India. The Prime Minister wished the people of Madhya Pradesh on the foundation day of their state.

Hearty greetings to the people of Chhattisgarh on the state’s foundation day. I wish that this region, which has been the center of various cultures since ancient times, should continue on the path of progress and prosperity. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2020

He said, ‘The state is making remarkable progress in key areas and is contributing long-term in realizing our dream of a self-reliant India.’ Modi, while congratulating the people of Chhattisgarh on its foundation day, said, ‘Chhattisgarh Heartiest greetings to the people on the state’s foundation day. My wish is that this region, which has been the center of various cultures since ancient times, should continue on the path of progress and prosperity. ‘

Hearty congratulations to all the residents of Haryana, who hold an important place in Indian history, on the state’s foundation day. May this symbol of prosperity and progress continue to make new records of progress. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2020

Congratulating the people of Haryana on the foundation day, he said, ‘Hearty congratulations to all the residents of Haryana, who hold an important place in Indian history, on the state’s foundation day. May this symbol of prosperity and progress make new records of progress.

(input language)