President’s address to the country on the eve of Independence Day, said – the whole nation pays tribute to the sacrifices of Galvan Valley

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind said in his address to the country on the eve of Independence Day that due to the deadly virus, there will be no pomp in this year’s Independence Day celebrations. He said, “There will be no pomp in this year’s Independence Day celebrations as the deadly virus has disrupted all activities.” President Ramnath Kovind said that a supernatural effort was made to effectively respond to the challenges faced by the Kovid epidemic. Also Read – Delhi on the eve of Independence Day, special features of security and arrangements of the ceremony

President Ram Nath Kovind said at the beginning of his address, “Many congratulations and best wishes to all the people of India living abroad, on the eve of 74th Independence Day! On this occasion, we remember with gratitude the sacrifice of our freedom fighters. Due to his sacrifice, we are all residents of independent country today. ” Also Read – Independence Day 2020: Who is the CRPF officer who won the seventh gallantry medal in four years, doing duty in Naresh, Kashmir

The President said that this year there will not be much fanfare in Independence Day celebrations as usual. The reason for this is obvious. The whole world is battling such a deadly virus which has caused great damage to the lives of people and has hindered all kinds of activities. Also Read – Indian soldiers fought for 17-20 hours with Chinese army in Galvan valley, ITBP told what happened that night

He said, “The nation is indebted to all the doctors, nurses and other health workers who have been frontline warriors in this fight against Corona virus. They are the ideal service warriors of our nation. The appreciation of these Corona-warriors is low. “

While giving a message to China in his address, the President said that today when the biggest challenge faced by the world community is the need to unite and fight, then our neighbor dared to carry out his expansionist activities cleverly. The entire nation pays tribute to the sacrifices of Galvan Valley.

He said, “We have a lot to offer to the world community, especially in the field of intellectual, spiritual and world peace. I pray for the welfare of the whole world: Survey Bhavantu Sukhin: Survey Santu Niramaya. Survey Bhadrani Pashyantu, Maa kashtin grief bhave “

President Ramnath Kovind said, “With these efforts, we have succeeded in controlling the vulnerability of the global pandemic and protecting the lives of a large number of people. This is an exemplary example in front of the whole world. ” President Ramnath Kovind said that no family has to starve, for this, free food grains are being given to the needy people. Every month, around 80 crore people are being guaranteed ration through this campaign. He said that we are fortunate that Mahatma Gandhi was the guide of our freedom movement. The coordination between a saint and a politician is seen in his personality, it was possible only in the soil of India.

President Ram Nath Kovind said that only 10 days ago, the construction of the temple has been started at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya and the countrymen have felt proud.

Here is the entire speech of the President

President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind’s message to the nation on the eve of 74th Independence Day

My dear countrymen,

Hi!

1. On the eve of 74th Independence Day, many congratulations and many best wishes to all the people of India, living in India and abroad! On August 15, we are all filled with enthusiasm waving the tricolor, participating in Independence Day celebrations and listening to patriotic songs. It is a day for our youth to feel the pride of freedom. On this occasion, we remember with gratitude the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. Due to their sacrifice, all of us are residents of an independent country today.

2. On the foundation of the ideals of our freedom struggle, modern India is being built. Our visionary nation-heroes, had diversified their ideas into one thread of nationality. Their common commitment was to free the country from oppressive foreign rule and secure the future of the children of Mother India. He embodied the identity of India as a modern nation through his activities.

3. We are fortunate that Mahatma Gandhi was the guide of our freedom movement. The coordination between a saint and a politician is seen in his personality, it was possible only in the soil of India. Today’s world, troubled by social conflicts, economic problems and climate change, finds solutions in Gandhi’s teachings. His commitment to equality and justice is the core of our Republic. I feel very happy to see the curiosity and enthusiasm of the younger generation about Gandhiji.

Dear countrymen,

4. This year there will not be as much pomp in the celebrations of Independence Day as usual. The reason for this is obvious. The whole world is battling such a deadly virus which has caused great damage to the lives of people and has hindered all kinds of activities. Due to this global epidemic, our life has changed completely.

5. It is very reassuring that to meet this challenge, the Central Government had taken effective steps in time, while making predictions. On the strength of these extraordinary efforts, in our vast country with densely populated and diverse circumstances, this challenge is being faced. State governments acted according to local conditions. The public gave full support. Through these efforts, we have succeeded in controlling the vulnerability of the global epidemic and protecting the lives of a large number of people. This is an exemplary example in front of the whole world.

6. The nation is indebted to all doctors, nurses and other health workers who have been frontline warriors in this fight against the corona virus. Unfortunately, many of them have sacrificed their lives in response to this epidemic. These are the ideal service-warriors of our nation. The appreciation of these Corona-warriors is less. All these warriors rise above the limits of their duty, save the lives of the people and ensure the availability of essential services. Such doctors, health workers, members of disaster management teams, police personnel, sweepers, delivery staff, transport, rail and aviation personnel, various service providers, government employees, social organizations and generous citizens, inspiring their courage and selfless service Examples are presented. When the village and town stop functioning, and the roads are deserted, these Corona warriors with their tireless hard work ensure that the people get health care and relief, water and electricity, transport and communication facilities, milk and vegetables, Do not be deprived of food and groceries, medicines and other necessary facilities. They put their lives at great risk so that all of us will be safe from this pandemic and both our life and livelihood can go on.

7. Meanwhile, the cyclone ‘Amfan’ which hit West Bengal and Odisha caused heavy losses, which further increased our challenges. During this disaster, the united efforts of disaster management teams, agencies of the Center and States and vigilant citizens helped to reduce the loss of life and property. In the northeastern and eastern states, the countrymen are facing an outbreak of floods. In the midst of such disasters, people from all sections of the society are coming together to help those in distress.

My dear countrymen,

8. The hardest hit of this epidemic has been on the poor and the daily livelihood earners. In this era of crisis, along with efforts to prevent them, many public welfare measures have been taken. By launching the ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana’, the government has given livelihood to crores of people, so that the pain of losing jobs, moving from one place to another and dislocating life due to epidemic can be reduced. To help the people, the government is taking several steps. In these efforts, corporate sector, civil society and citizens are getting full support.

9. No family has to starve, for this, free food grains are being given to the needy people. The world’s largest campaign to provide free food grains has been extended till November 2020. Every month, around 80 crore people are being guaranteed ration through this campaign. All the states are being brought under the ‘One Nation – One Ration Card’ scheme, so that ration card holders can take ration anywhere throughout the country.

10. Committed to help our people trapped in trouble anywhere in the world, under ‘Vande Bharat Mission’ by the government, more than one million Indians have been brought back home. The movement of goods and people has been made possible by Indian Railways by running train services in this challenging time.

11. On the strength of belief in our power, we have extended a helping hand to other countries in the fight against Kovid-19. At the request of other countries, by supplying medicines, we have once again proved that India stands with the world community at the time of crisis. We have played a leading role in developing effective strategies to counter the epidemic at the regional and global levels. The overwhelming support for the temporary membership of the United Nations Security Council in the recently concluded elections is a testimony to the widespread international goodwill towards India.

12. It has been a tradition of India that we do not just live for ourselves, but work with the spirit of welfare of the whole world. India’s self-reliance means being able to be self-reliant, not alienating or distanceing from the world. It also means that India will also be involved in the global market system and will maintain its own special identity.

Dear countrymen,

13. Today the world community is accepting the recognition of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, that is, ‘the whole world is one family’, which was announced long ago in our tradition. But today, when the biggest challenge faced by the world community is the need to unite and fight, then our neighbor dared to carry out his expansionist activities cleverly. Protecting the borders, our brave soldiers laid down their lives. Those sons of Mother India, live only for national pride and die for that. The entire nation pays tribute to the sacrifices of Galvan Valley. Every Indian has a feeling of gratitude towards his family members. His valor has shown that although our faith is at peace, if anyone tries to create disturbance, he will be given a proper answer. We are proud of our armed forces, police and paramilitary forces, which protect the borders, and ensure our internal security.

14. I believe that in the fight against Kovid-19, it is necessary to focus on protecting both life and livelihood. We have seen the current crisis as an opportunity to revive the economy by bringing proper reforms in the interest of everyone, especially the farmers and small entrepreneurs. Historical reforms have been made in the agricultural sector. Now, farmers can get their maximum price by selling their produce anywhere in the country, without any hindrance. The ‘Essential Commodities Act’ has been amended to free farmers from regulatory restrictions. This will help in increasing the income of farmers.

My dear countrymen,

15. In the year 2020, we all have learned many important lessons. An invisible virus has broken the myth that nature is subject to humans. I believe that the opportunity to adopt a lifestyle based on harmony with nature, by holding the right path, still exists in front of humanity. Like climate change, this epidemic has also raised the consciousness that the destiny of every member of the world community is linked with each other. My belief is that ‘human-centered collaboration’ is more important in the present context than ‘meaning-centered inclusion’. The more extensive this change, the better will be of humanity. The twenty-first century should be remembered as the century when humanity made a concerted effort to protect Mother Earth, bypassing differences.

16. The second lesson is that in the eyes of the mother of nature, we are all equal and depend mainly on the people around us to protect and develop our lives. The corona virus does not recognize artificial divisions created by human society. This reinforces the belief that we need to rise above all prejudices and limitations created by humans. There is a feeling of mutual support and compassion among Indians. We should incorporate this virtue more in our conduct. Only then, we can create a better future for all.

17. The third lesson is related to strengthening healthcare. Public hospitals and laboratories have played a leading role in countering Kovid-19. Due to public health services, it has become possible for the poor to face this epidemic. Therefore, these public health facilities will have to be made more elaborate and strengthened.

18. The fourth lesson is related to science and technology. The need to rapidly develop science and technology from this global epidemic has received more attention. Information and communication technologies have been adopted as effective means of governance, education, business, office work and social interaction during the process of lockdown and subsequent unlocking respectively. With the help of this medium, it has helped to achieve the objectives of saving the lives of all Indians and to resume work. The offices of the Central and State Governments are using a large-scale, virtual interface to discharge their functions. To provide justice, the judiciary has adopted virtual court proceedings. In Rashtrapati Bhavan, we are also using technology to organize virtual conferences and carry out many other activities. Distance education and e-learning have been promoted with the help of IT and communication tools. In many areas now, work from home has become popular. With the help of technology, the economy has been given impetus by many establishments in the government and private sectors, doing more work than usual. Thus, we have learned the lesson that adopting science and technology in harmony with nature will help in maintaining the continuity of our existence and development.

19. All these lessons will prove useful for humanity. Today’s younger generation has imbibed them well, and I believe that the future of India is safe in the hands of these youths.

20. This phase is difficult for all of us. The difficulty of our youth seems even more serious. The closure of educational institutions may have caused concern among our sons and daughters, and at the moment, they will be worried about their dreams and aspirations. I would like to tell them that we will prevail over this crisis, and therefore, all of you youth should be constantly engaged in efforts to fulfill their dreams. In history, such inspiring examples are available where social, economic, and national reconstruction was done with new energy after major crises and challenges. I believe that the future of our country and youth is bright.

21. With a view to provide education to our children and youth according to future needs, the Central Government has recently decided to implement the ‘National Education Policy’. I believe that with this policy, a new quality education system will be developed which will pave the way for a new India by turning the challenges of the future into opportunities. Our youth will have the freedom to choose their subjects according to their interests and talents. They will get an opportunity to develop their abilities. Our future generations will be able to not only get employment on the strength of these abilities, but also create employment opportunities for others.

22. National education policy is a visionary and far-reaching policy. This will strengthen the culture of ‘Inclusion’, ‘Innovation’ and ‘Institution’ in education. Under the new education policy, importance has been given to studies in the mother tongue, so that the child can flourish easily. Along with this, all the languages ​​of India and unity of India will be given the necessary strength. The empowerment of its youth is necessary to empower any nation and the National Education Policy is a major step in this direction.

Dear countrymen,

23. Only ten days ago, the construction of the temple has started on the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya and the countrymen have felt proud. The countrymen showed patience and restraint for a long time and always maintained faith in the judicial system of the country. The judicial case related to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi was also resolved under proper due process. All parties and countrymen accepted the decision of the Supreme Court with full respect and presented their life values ​​of peace, non-violence, love and harmony to the world. For this, I congratulate all the countrymen.

My dear countrymen,

24. When India achieved independence, some people feared that our use of democracy would not be successful. They considered our ancient traditions and multifaceted diversity as an obstacle in the path of democratization of our polity. But, we have always encouraged our traditions and diversity by considering them as our strength, and that is why this largest democracy in the world is so vibrant. For the betterment of humanity, India has to continue to play the leading role.

25. All your countrymen, in the face of this global epidemic, the intelligence and patience that you are presenting, is being appreciated all over the world. I am sure that all of you will maintain vigilance and responsibility in this way.

26. We have a lot to offer to the world community, especially in the field of intellectual, spiritual and world peace. With the spirit of this Lok-Mangal, I pray that the whole world is well-being:

Survey Bhavantu Sukhinah, Survey Santu Niramaya:.

Survey Bhadrani Pashyantu, Maa kashtin grief bhave

Ie

Everyone should be happy, all disease-free, everyone should pay attention to the good, and no one has to suffer.

This message of the welfare of the entire world is a unique gift of India to humanity.

27. Once again, wishing all of you, good health and a beautiful future for all of you, while wishing you the 74th Independence Day.

Thank you,

Jai Hind!