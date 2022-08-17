Prestigious academics, politicians and journalists participated in the “Quo Vadis Latin America” ​​forum: the most outstanding phrases

Forum “Where are you going Latin America”

Gathered in the coral gables museuma historic building in South Florida, more than two dozen academics, politicians and journalists from various Latin American countries and the United States were summoned by the InterAmerican Institute for Democracychaired by the former mayor of Miami Thomas Regaland under the executive direction of the Doctor Carlos Sanchez Berzain, for Analyze the current situation in the region.

“Elections have consequences. Let us understand that all crises overflow borders. That the dictatorships of Nicaragua and Bolivia are not only internal problems, but a call to the entire democratic world, especially the United States, that it is not about putting out fires, but that measures must be taken so that democracy returns. Because when the flames start, they arrive at the door of our houses”, indicated Tomás Regalado, opening the forum.

The former mayor of Miami, and president of the InterAmerica Institute for Democracy, Tomás Regalado opened the forum

Afterwards, the former United States Assistant Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere, Thomas Shannon gave the main speech of the day, laying the groundwork for what would be discussed later in the panels.

“Democracies have historically been understood as processes, which are important. But more and more societies will judge them not only for how they came to power, but for what they did when they were in power”, decided Shannon.

Alberto Capella during his speech

The first panel, made up of academics, featured presentations from Hector Schamisprofessor at Georgetown University; Ricardo Israel, professor at the University of Essex and former candidate for the presidency of Chile; Y Robert Evan Ellis, professor at the United States Military University. Among the three speakers they discussed the impact of the pandemic in the region and the consequences for democracies, all moderated by Luis Fleischman.

“COVID has accelerated public health and economic crises, which have deepened inequality. But keep in mind that our region has had a disproportionate number of victims. COVID has exposed our failed, incompetent states”, declared Schamis about the public trials of governments for what they did when they were in power, in accordance with what Shannon had previously expressed.

Iliana Lavastida speaking about the situation of the press in Bolivia

“There is democratic loss with a disillusionment with democracy. Let us remember that the inter-American democratic charter was signed with a dictatorship (the Cuban one) and today there are at least five in the region, and increasing”, Israel mentioned about the fragility of democracies in Latin America.

“The region has experienced a perfect storm eroding its institutions and undermining its commitment to democracy and the rule of law.. This phenomenon is not only in Latin America. I think we are only at the beginning,” added Ellis.

Panel of journalists discussing the situation of press freedom in the region

The second panel was dedicated to analyzing what is happening in the region with respect to organized crime. moderated by Norberto Spangaro, who recalled that 33% of the world’s homicides occur in Latin America when it only has 8% of the planet’s population, the speakers tried to elucidate the background of the violence. The panel was made up of Albert Capellaformer Tijuana police commissioner; Ivan Simonovisformer Venezuelan security and intelligence commissioner; Mary Paula Romoformer government minister of Ecuador; John Anthony White, Cuban negotiation and conflict resolution specialist; Y Ricardo VilladiegoColombian cybersecurity expert.

“Organized crime is a challenge for Latin America and the Caribbean. Between 2004 and 2014 poverty rates decreased. In contrast, crime also grew. Latin America is the most violent region on the planet, four times more than the world average”, Capella explained.

Simonovis focused on the Venezuelan case, and explained that there are five criminal structures in that country: the mega-gangs, the collectives, drug trafficking, the guerrillas and terrorism. And he delved into how this Venezuelan conflict has global ramifications.

Thomas Shannon gave the main speech of the day

“These five structures are not an isolated entity. Organized crime is linked to international crime. Few days ago Maduro threatened Argentina over the plane. He said he would mobilize people. That is what he did in other countries”, detailed the former intelligence commissioner.

“While organized crime is expanding, the State is going backwards. In a pandemic we saw a very high capacity for adaptation of organized crime”, assured Romo, linking the issue to the consequences of COVID.

Panel of academics analyzing the current situation

The following panel was dedicated to analyzing the situation of the press in the region, with the outstanding comments of the journalists Jose Carlos Paredes, Vanessa Vallejo, Iliana Lavastida, Luis Galeano, Tim Padgett and Oscar Hazawho agreed that freedom of expression is at risk in much of Latin America.

“Opening the doors of our media to thinkers opposed to the ruling party brings us problems”, stated Iliana Lavastida regarding what is happening in Bolivia.

A packed house at the Coral Gables Museum

“In Nicaragua, the situation of the press continues to deteriorate. In recent months, the Ortega and Murillo regime has stepped on the accelerator against the press. He assaults himself and attacks journalists”, said Luis Galeano before the attentive gaze of his colleagues who recounted similar situations in Peru.

But Oscar Haza gave a halo of hope. In the face of censorship by some regimes, there are new technologies to give the people a voice.

“I ask for applause for those Cuban influencers who send us information. To all those boys who send us the most direct information from Cuba. The Internet has been the lifeline for the media that the dictatorships tried to silence and could notHaza said.

Towards the end of the day, the challenges for governments were discussed. With a panel moderated by daniel hadadfounder and CEO of Infobae, with Antonio Ledezma, Simon Ferro, Federico Pinedo and Francisco Santos like speakers.

Luis Fleischmann moderated the panel of academics

“A good economy by itself does not make democracy flourish or neutralize the political divisions of the country”, recalled Ferro who also listed poverty, security, drug trafficking and lack of access to education as common problems in the region.

Francis Saints focused on the Colombian situation. The Colombian politician indicated that his country was a failed state in 2002, and that he pulled it out with hard work. But he does not see with good eyes the future of his nation.

José Carlos Paredes during his speech

“The policy of total peace, similar to that of López Obrador, where they are hugs by gangsters, is what is going to happen in Colombia. The future is quite dark for Colombia and therefore for the continentSantos predicted.

For his part, Federico Pinedo sees hope if the nations begin to work together.

Luis Galeano was part of the panel of journalists

“If we take the path of a regional integration open to the world, particularly with Brazil, we have a chance to be a source of food for the world. These are great opportunities, but in Argentina, as in other countries, there is a minority group in politics that wants an alliance with the bad guys in the neighborhood. They believe in the alliance with the regime of Venezuela, Iran, Russia. It is a minority but it is part of the Argentine government”, indicated Pinedo.

Carlos Sanchez Berzain He closed the day by thanking all the speakers and recalling the problem of the dictatorships that are expanding throughout Latin America.

KEEP READING

Outstanding personalities participate in the “Quo Vadis Latin America” ​​forum