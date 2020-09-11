Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde Sells Catalog to Hipgnosis Songs

Capping every week that has seen the corporate purchase Massive Deal Music Group and appoint a number of new prime officers, Hipgnosis Songs introduced that it has acquired the music catalog of Chrissie Hynde, founding member, lead vocalist and first songwriter of pioneering rock band The Pretenders.

Hipgnosis has acquired 100% of Hynde’s music publishing catalog of 164 songs, together with publishing and author’s share (PRS) from the Pretenders and her different tasks. Phrases of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Hynde’s affect as a feminine rock frontperson is past measure, but it’s all constructed upon her formidable catalog of hits. Whereas the Pretenders — which has all the time been constructed across the Ohio-born Hynde and her songs — have launched 11 albums since they fashioned in London in 1978, the majority of their hits date from their first few years: “Brass in Pocket,” “Discuss of the City,” “Message of Love,” “Again on the Chain Gang,” “Center of the Highway,” “2000 Miles,” “Don’t Get Me Incorrect,” “My Child,” “I’ll Stand By You” and extra. The group’s newest album, “Hate for Sale,” was launched earlier this yr.

Hynde was represented by supervisor Ian Grenfell at Quietus Administration, lawyer Andrew Myers at Clintons and accountant Pat Savage at YMU.

Hipgnosis Songs founder Merck Mercuriadis mentioned, “That is very private for me. Chrissie is one in all my favourite songwriters of all time and The Pretenders are one in all my favourite bands of all time. Her significance can’t be overestimated and she or he has been a strong function mannequin for men and women everywhere in the globe for 40 years. I’m proud to say I’ve been a vegetarian, now vegan for 35 years thanks to the affect of Chrissie, and consequently I’ve 4 grown kids which have by no means had meat go by way of them. That’s the facility of nice songs and music when mixed with real integrity. She has this highly effective impact on her viewers which is why they continue to be so devoted and dedicated after 40 years and why new generations of followers are always attracted to her. I’m delighted to welcome her and her great songs to the Hipgnosis household.”

Hipgnosis Songs not too long ago launched its annual report, which confirmed its revenues hovering in its first full yr of enterprise, climbing to $81 million within the 12 month interval led to March 2020 from round $8.9 million within the previous interval. The agency, which has been on an unprecedented acquisition binge of hit songwriter and producer catalogs — been shopping for up catalogs by hitmakers starting from Timbaland and Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart to Jack Antonoff and Jeff Bhasker — started buying and selling on the London Inventory Alternate in July of 2018. Between March 2019 and March 2020, the corporate spent practically $700 million to purchase 42 catalogs.