Pretty Smart Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

In the comedy Pretty Smart, book-smart Chelsea discovers that she possesses to learn a great deal about happiness after relocating with her exuberant sister and three other housemates.

It was developed by Doug Mand and Jack Dolgen. One of the six executive producers for Pretty Smart is Kourtney Kang, a former executive producer for How I Met Your Mother.

despite being a well-liked series and making it to the Netflix US top-10 list, it was unable to remain in any region’s top 10s for more than 11 days, indicating that the programme wasn’t a significant initial revenue generator for Netflix.

On October 8, 2021, Season 1 was launched on the streaming service to mostly mixed reviews, which cast doubt on the possibility of Pretty Smart Season 2.

When it premiered in October 2021 on Netflix, the addicting and moving comedy Pretty Smart, featuring erstwhile Disney star Emily Osment, was well received by certain fans.

This is hardly unexpected given the wholesome plot, likeable characters, amusing skits, and startling cliffhanger finale of the first season.

Jack Dolgen and Doug Mand wrote and produced the Netflix original comedy Pretty Smart, which was directed by Kourtney Kang.

The first season’s 10 episodes were recorded on a typical living room comedic set, with laugh tracks added.

On October 8, 2021, Pretty Smart’s first season was officially revealed. There were 10 episodes in all.

Sadly, the question of whether Pretty Smart is getting a second season is still open. Currently, confirmation of its renewal status is required.

Additionally, the show’s production company has not yet given it the go-ahead in writing. In any case, the show’s producers have said that they are interested in a second season as well as suggested possible storylines.

Even though the show hasn’t been picked up for a second season yet, it seems certain that the same cast will return. Emily Osment will play Chelsea, Gregg Sulkin will play Grant, Olivia Macklin will play Claire, Cinthya Carmona will play Solana, and Michael Hsu Rosen will play Jayden if the show is renewed for a second season.

The show was not picked up by Netflix für a second season. Since there aren’t many facts known about Pretty Smart’s second season, we can only infer a few things about the plot.

However, we may anticipate that the tale will continue where it left off during the previous season in the following season.

She had no clue that when she came, her long-term lover would break with her, implying she had no option but to remain.

With Claire (Olivia Macklin) breaking up with Dave (Kevin Miles) and subsequently kissing Grant (Gregg Sulkin), “Pretty Smart” concluded Season 1 on a cliffhanger.

They kiss just before Emily Osment’s (Emily Osment) sister Chelsea enters the room to inform her that she has to speak with her about pursuing an affair with Grant because they’d like to make sure Claire is alright first.

What will become of this complicated love triangle? When Season 2 begins, this will likely be the main topic that has to be covered.

According to Osment, “I am not sure what’s going to take place in Season 2.” I’m thus eager to watch.

Sulkin said that he was unsure about which sister Grant should be with during Season 2. Grant and Claire have a genuine sweet innocence to them, while Grant and Chelsea, on the other hand, have a real type of progression and maturation.

Grant has learned a lot from Chelsea. Since working with Olivia and Emily is such a pleasure, I’ll be content with whatsoever direction the authors decide to go in.

For the record, Cinthya Carmona and Michael Hsu Rosen told Entertainment Tonight that they support Grant and Chelsea’s relationship.

That’s definitely where things are going, but Season 2 will undoubtedly include some family conflict before we get there.