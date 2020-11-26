Prevention cyclone: ​​No danger now, Yellow alert declared for 2 days in Bengaluru, possibility of heavy rain

Bengaluru: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Yellow Alert on 26 and 27 November in Bengaluru and surrounding districts. The threat of a preventive cyclone has not yet been postponed. This is the second cyclone to form over the Bay of Bengal this year after Cyclone Amphon in May, causing a landslide between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast at midnight. Also Read – Cyclone Nivar: Cyclone ‘Prevention’ is getting severe, 130-140 KM / h strong winds, holiday declared in Tamil Nadu

After the storm hit the coast of Tamilnadu late night, it is now moving towards Karnataka, after which a yellow alert has been issued in many parts of the state. Talking to reporters, IMD-Karnataka director CS Patil said that heavy rains are likely due to the impact of deterrence in districts such as Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramnagar and Mandya.

He said that severe cyclonic storm prevention, which has crossed Puducherry, has now turned into a cyclonic storm and it is moving towards north-west direction. It is likely to weaken in the next six hours in deep depression. He said, during this period, there may be heavy rains in Bengaluru and surrounding districts.