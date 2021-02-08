‘Previous’: Trailer For M. Night Shyamalan’s Film Debuted During Super Bowl

The primary take a look at M. Night Shyamalan’s subsequent film is lastly right here.

The teaser is among the few movie trailers that debuted through the Super Bowl, which is conspicuously mild on film spots this 12 months as a result of COVID-19 pandemic shaking up each studio’s launch calendar.

“Previous” facilities on a gaggle of people that discover a useless physique on a seashore and slowly understand there’s something unnatural occurring. The mysterious movie stars Gael Garcia Bernal, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Vicky Krieps, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Hen, Ken Leung, Rufus Sewell, Embeth Davidtz and Emun Elliott.

The upcoming film marks Shyamalan’s return to the massive display screen after 2019’s “Glass.” Since then, the filmmaker has been engaged on the psychological horror collection “Servant” for Apple TV Plus, which follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift of their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious pressure to enter their residence. The second season premiered on Jan. 15, and it was handed an early third season renewal.

A deal between Shyamalan and Common Studios was introduced in Oct. 2019, which revealed the studio’s plans to launch two new thriller movies that Shyamalan would write, produce and direct. The primary thriller is almost definitely “Previous,” which was initially scheduled to launch on Feb. 26 and was later delayed as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. The identification of the second movie is presently unknown however is ready to launch on Feb. 17, 2023.

“Previous” is presently set to launch in theaters on July 23 by Common Footage. Shyamalan produced the movie with Ashwin Rajan and Marc Bienstock. Steven Schneider served as govt producer.

Watch the trailer under.