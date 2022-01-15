Price drop in the official PS5 cases, an aspect highly criticized in its announcement

Skins for PlayStation’s next-generation console arrive this January.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated January 14, 2022, 09:08 57 comments

At the time of its announcement, PlayStation 5 surprised gamers around the world with a groundbreaking design, being a fairly large machine and betting on a strong image change, with a futuristic appearance and a white color that left no one indifferent. For this reason, many users wondered if there was a black version or with other tones, and finally Sony presented the solution.

Are interchangeable covers They allow us to customize our PS5 by changing its external appearance, going from white to red, blue, purple, pink and black. This January only the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red tones are put on sale and, although the official price is 54.99 dollars (in Spain we have also seen them rise to 59.99 euros), we have echoed a significant price drop in Amazon.

They are found at 37.99 euros on AmazonSpecifically, at the time of writing these lines we can find the black cover and the red cover at 37,99 euros (in versions for consoles with and without reader), before they are available from next January 21. We have to choose between the black cover with reader, the red cover with reader and again the red one, but in a digital version. All three are at that price, while in the Midnight Black for the digital PS5 (without reader) that discount is not applied for reasons unknown to us.

Let us remember that this topic of interchangeable covers for PlayStation 5 comes from afar, when an outside company started selling cases without a license. The situation degenerated into a battle between the companies, which ended with Sony carrying out its official cases after officially patenting them, and then announcing them along with new colors for its DualSense controller.

More about: PlayStation 5, PS5, PS5 Cases, PS5 Covers, Sony, Amazon, Price and Discount.