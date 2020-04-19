Price Is Right Host Drew Carey Says He Forgives The Man Who Murdered His Ex-Fiancee

Following Carey’s day off, the primary episode he returned to was for Children Week. Throughout a break within the taping, he determined to deal with the youngsters in attendance and allow them to know he’d forgiven the alleged assassin. Little doubt folks with completely different personalities will react in a different way to his choice to not maintain on to his anger, however folks want to maneuver on in no matter means is sensible to them. Here is extra of his quote, per Deadline…