Price of minor victim imposed on lottery in UP, gangsters raped their house

Once again in UP, Dabango has severed the dignity of a minor. In Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, this shameful incident has come to the fore. Here in Panchayat, the price of a minor was fixed at Rs. 50 thousand through a lottery. When the victim reached the police station with the hope of justice due to the insult done in the panchayat, the police registered the case in light sections of molestation. According to the news till date, when the media pressed for investigation in this case, then the police came into action and asked to take action.

A 17-year-old girl in Thangaon area of ​​Sitapur has alleged that on the night of 29 October, while she was sleeping in her house, a young man named Mohammed Ahmed entered her house and carried out the rape incident. After this, the mother woke up after the victim screamed and the accused was caught. In this regard, the mother of the victim says that she called the villagers and gave information about the case, after which the panchayat was organized. She alleged that when she was going to the police to complain about the incident, the accused called a panchayat on the matter and put the victim's dignity in front of everyone.

The victim has alleged that a slip of her name was issued as a lottery in the panchayat. In this, the value of the honor of the victim was Rs. 50 thousand. It was said in the panchayat that whichever slip the victim will take, he will have to pay a fine to the accused. After this, the matter will be repeated. When the police reached the authorities after the victim's honor was auctioned through lottery, they ordered the case to be processed. SSP Dakshini Narendra Pratap Singh says that the entire case is being investigated and the accused has been arrested.