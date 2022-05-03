priceless suffering and perseverance

Steam closed last April with the Enter the Dragon event to give visibility to those proposals perhaps somewhat hidden from the Asian giant. In this case, Valve has not opted for something strange or very hidden and that is that it offers us more than 500 games on offer from two of the most popular genres today: the roguelike y soulslike.
What are the roguelike? The companions of 3D Games Guides have already explained what characteristics these video games have that, although it seems that they are not, are older than many of the modern subgenres. In this case, the Steam offers under the name “To the Dungeons” not only want to rediscover some of the most important games of the genre, but also give visibility to those smaller.
Souls-Like the offer on Steam
Hollow Knight for 5.99 euros (previous price of 14.99 euros)
STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order for 9.99 euros (previous price of 39.99 euros)
Nioh: Complete Edition for 12.49 euros (previous price of 49.99 euros)
Death’s Door for 11.99 euros (previous price of 19.99 euros)
Skul: The Hero Slayer for 11.75 euros (previous price of 16.79 euros)
Mortal Shell for 12.49 euros (previous price of 24.99 euros)
Darksiders III pro 11.99 euros (previous price of 59.99 euros)
Tails of Iron for 14.99 euros (previous price of 24.99 euros)
Eldest Souls for 9.99 euros (previous price of 19.99 euros)
Death’s Gambit: Afterlife pro 13.99 euros (previous price of 19.99 euros)
La-Mulana 2 for 10.49 euros (previous price of 20.99 euros)
Lords Of The Fallen for 4.49 euros (previous price of 29.99 euros)
Sands of Aura for 14.69 euros (previous price of 20.99 euros)
Roguelike/Roguelite for sale on Steam
- Slay the Spire for 8.39 euros (previous price of 20.99 euros)
- Dead Cells for 14.99 euros (previous price of 24.99 euros)
- Night for 9.49 euros (price 18.99 euros)
- Children of Morta for 7.69 euros (previous price of 21.99 euros)
- Rogue Legacy for 2.30 euros (previous price of 11.59 euros)
- UnderMine for 8.39 euros (previous price of 16.79 euros)
- Source of Madness for 12.74 euros (previous price of 16.99 euros)
- Moonlighter for 4.99 euros (previous price of 19.99 euros)
- Vagante for 9.89 euros (previous price of 14.99 euros)
- BELOW 4.39 euros (previous price of 21.99 euros)
- Metal Unit for 3.74 euros (previous price of 12.49 euros)
- Dead Estate for 9.36 euros (previous price of 12.49 euros)
- Tainted Grail: Conquest for €10.91 (previous price of €16.79)
- Dreamscaper for 12.59 euros (previous price of 20.99 euros)
- EVERSPACE for 4.19 euros (previous price of 27.99 euros)
- Trials of Fire for 8.39 euros (previous price of 16.79 euros)
- Crawl for 2.99 euros (previous price of 14.99 euros)
- Iratus: Lord of the Dead for 5.99 euros (previous price of 29.99 euros)
- Death Road to Canada for 4.49 euros (previous price of 14.99 euros)
- Abandon Ship pro 7.81 euros (previous price of 22.99 euros)
- Dungeon of the ENDLESS for 2.39 euros (previous price of 11.99 euros)