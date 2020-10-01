Prices of all vegetables touching the sky, the general consumer is worried, know what is going on

new Delhi: Prices of potatoes, tomatoes, onions as well as green vegetables have increased again. Prices of all vegetables have skyrocketed, which has upset ordinary consumers. Especially inflation of potato and onion has added to their problem and vegetable traders say that until the arrival of new crop of vegetables starts, prices are not likely to soften till then. The price of all vegetables including gourd, lady finger, cucumber, bitter gourd, cabbage has increased by Rs. 10 to Rs. 20 per kg compared to last week. Noida resident Preeti Singh said that there is no such vegetable in the market which is less than Rs 50 per kg. He said that inflation of potato, tomato and onion has added to the difficulties. Also Read – Deal between Zomato and Safal will benefit you, fruits and vegetables will be home delivery

Vegetable seller Pappu Kumar of Greater Noida said that potato and tomato is coming from stock and vegetable is coming less than the demand in mandis. Kapil Singh, who supplied onion to retail vegetable vendors in Delhi-NCR from Azadpur Mandi, also told that the arrival of onion is decreasing in the market, due to which the price has increased. According to the rate list of Azadpur Mandi APMC, the wholesale price of potato in Mandi on Wednesday was Rs 12 to Rs 51 per kg. Businessmen say that potatoes sold in bulk for Rs 51 a kg are sold from 60 to 80 kg in retail. The wholesale price of onions in Azadpur Mandi ranged from Rs 12.50 to Rs 36.25 per kg. At the same time, the wholesale price of tomatoes was Rs 10 to Rs 43.50 per kg.

Chambers of Azadpur Fruits and Vegetables Association President MR Kripalani says that prices have increased due to reduced supply in comparison to consumption of vegetables, while prices have come down due to increase in arrival of fruits. According to Kripalani, till the arrival of the new crop of vegetables, the price will not soften until it gets stressed. Businessmen say that although the arrival of the new crop of vegetables will start in October, before November, there will be an increase in the demand. In Azadpur Mandi, where there was 2,543.2 tonnes of potato arrivals on 30 September last year, 678.4 tonnes of potatoes have been recorded on 30 September this year.

Retail prices of vegetables (Rs. Per kg) in Delhi-NCR on September 30; – Potatoes 40-50, Onions 50-60, Tomatoes 70.-80, Cauliflower-150, Cabbage 60-70, Gourd / Ghee-50, Luffa -50, Bhindi-60, Cucumber 50-60, Pumpkin-50, Brinjal-50, Capsicum-100-120, Spinach-60, Bitter-80, Parwal 80, Raw Papaya-50, Raw Banana-50, Tinda- 100, Kundru-60, Peas-200, Coriander Leaf-450, Green Chilli-120 was Rs.

Retail prices of vegetables (Rs. Per kg) on ​​23 September in Delhi-NCR; – Potato 40-50, Cauliflower-120, Cabbage-50, Tomato 60-70, Onion 50-60, Gourd / Ghee-40, Bhindi-50 , Cucumber-40-50, Pumpkin-40, Brinjal-40, Capsicum-100, Spinach-60, Torai-40, Karela-60-70, Parwal 70-80, Cowpea-80 was Rs.80 per kg.