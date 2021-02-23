“Pricey.M” Gives Further Look At Main Characters Ahead Of Premiere

With lower than every week left till the premiere, “Pricey.M” is build up the hype with a set of stills and character posters!

KBS 2TV’s new Friday drama “Pricey.M” will observe the aftermath of an nameless put up made on Seoyeon College’s on-line neighborhood a couple of mysterious determine named “M.”

Park Hye Soo performs the position of Ma Joo Ah, a single-since-birth sophomore learning enterprise administration on the college. Throughout the sequence, Ma Joo Ah has earned the nickname of a “well-intentioned nosy particular person” due to her timeless tendency to take care of these round her.

Her finest good friend is Cha Min Ho, performed by NCT’s Jaehyun. Cha Min Ho is a sophomore learning laptop engineering on the high of his class. He is rather like every other atypical school scholar, being an easygoing, thoughtful, and playful man. Attributable to private causes, he additionally lives with a much less apparent facet of disappointment and accountability. All in all, he’s a robust particular person.

The 2 boast a 12-year-long historical past of friendship and are so shut that they name one another playful nicknames like “Devilish Joo Ah” and “Silly Min Ho.” It’s a part of their on a regular basis routine to make enjoyable of one another, however they’re additionally each other’s finest pals and are there for one another when one thing comes up. As a result of they know one another so properly, they can inform what the opposite particular person is considering with out exchanging phrases and know the way to handle one another. Their distinctive dynamic is the best boy-girl friendship and is ready to create many heart-fluttering moments.

Accordingly, Park Hye Soo and Jaehyun are mentioned to have labored additional laborious to create a kind of chemistry that may finest ship this sense of friendship and affection onscreen. Additionally it is mentioned that their efforts paid off ultimately.

Park Hye Soo commented, “Within the class of optimistic power, I can already give him 100 factors. It will need to have been robust coping with group actions and appearing on the similar time, however he by no means made it apparent. He was all the time upbeat and energized. I obtained quite a lot of good vibes from him.”

Jaehyun added, “Even whereas we rehearsed, we mentioned the way to make it appear extra actual, and I acquired quite a lot of recommendation from her. As a result of we each gave it our greatest effort, I might give our chemistry 100 factors.”

Along with these new stills, “Pricey.M” revealed the official character posters, full with introductions to every character. Test them out beneath!

Park Hye Soo performs Ma Joo Ah, a sophomore learning enterprise.

Jaehyun performs Cha Min Ho, a sophomore learning laptop engineering.

Noh Jung Ui performs Web optimization Ji Min, a sophomore learning economics.

UP10TION’s Lee Jin Hyuk performs Gil Mok Jin, a senior learning psychology.

Woo Davi performs Hwang Bo Younger, a freshman learning enterprise.

Bae Hyun Sung performs Park Ha Neul, a junior learning laptop engineering.

“Pricey.M” premieres on February 26 at 11:10 p.m. KST and shall be out there on Viki.

